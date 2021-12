In 1988, Peggy McIntosh, a White feminist scholar, wrote a paper called “White Privilege and Male Privilege.” Here the term “White Privilege” was coined and described as “an invisible weightless knapsack of special provisions.” McIntosh listed 46 ways she had “White privilege.” Her list ranged from serious to trivial. Having little fear of the police during a traffic stop was an example of her White Privilege, but so was talking with her mouth full and not having people think it was a habit of her race. McIntosh would eventually tell her readers not to generalize her paper, it was about her experience, not the experiences of all White people.

