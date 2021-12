Pfizer says its COVID treatment pill is having terrific initial results. The company will submit its full data on pill to the FDA soon. CEO Albert Bourla says the results show that the pill reduces risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent. Bourla told CNBC that he’s confident the data will be true to what Pfizer saw in initial studies. The antiviral pill would be available for the public to purchase this month is the FDA approves it.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO