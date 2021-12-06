ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How Amanda Hesser Changed the Way We Cook

By Kelly Vaughan
Food52
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was somewhat of a late bloomer in media. I didn’t know I wanted to work in magazines until my sophomore year of college, and even then, I was hesitant. The idea of being a food writer intrigued me, but I didn’t really understand what that meant or how to get...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Food52
Bon Appétit

Is It Time for Holiday Cookies Yet?

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Once a month Bon Appétit editor in chief Dawn Davis shares what’s on her mind by taking over our newsletter. You’ll find recipes she’s cooking, stories she’s loving, where she’s been eating, and more. It gets better: If you sign up for our newsletter, you’ll get this letter before everyone else.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Cooking#Home Cooks#Food Drink#The New York Times#Merrill Stubbs
Food & Wine

This Chef-Loved Brand Quietly Launched a Sitewide Sale—Including Michael Symon's Go-To Knife

Ever wonder what cookware or tools professionals use? As you can imagine, restaurant kitchens go through dozens of pots and pans throughout the day, so outfitting chefs with name-brand equipment can be costly. That's where the direct-to-consumer brand Made In comes into play. Backed by industry veterans such as Tom Colicchio, the brand makes professional-quality tools geared for home chefs. And now is the perfect time to upgrade some of your kitchen essentials because Made In is having a sitewide Black Friday sale and you can save up to 25%.
SHOPPING
Food52

11 Common Cookie Mistakes We’ll Never Make Again

From now through the end of December, there will be more cookies baked than any other time of the year. Okay, I don’t actually have the stats to back it up, but it makes sense right? From Emma Laperruque’s Latke Cookies to Dorie Greenspan’s World Peace Cookies to basic sugar cookies, Russian Tea Cakes, gingerbread boys and girls, and shortbread, there are so many—and I mean so many—cookie recipes to bake. But in the midst of the holiday hullabaloo, there are bound to be a few errors too. I turned to five pro bakers to find out what the most common cookie mistakes among home bakers are.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Opera Cake

Making an opera cake is not for the faint of heart, so this is not a recipe to make when you only have about 30 minutes to put it together. The classic French cake is a six-layer masterpiece featuring tender joconde sponge cake, a rich chocolate ganache, and a smooth coffee buttercream. Although there are many components to this cake, it’s a joy to eat and an impressive dessert to make for a special occasion. You just won't be able to get over all those pretty layers! I’ve done my best to make this cake as straightforward as can be, but there’s no getting around it: For a stellar opera cake, you will have to set aside a few hours of your time (perhaps an afternoon) to make it from start to finish.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food52

This Beloved French Christmas Dessert Is Made With...Chard?

Head to any local purveyor of Niçoise specialties (from the chickpea flatbread known as socca to tuna-stuffed pan bagnat), and the dessert on offer will likely be a rectangular tourte de blettes: two slabs of buttery pastry, covered in confectioners' sugar, sandwiching a deep emerald filling made with pine nuts, apples, raisins, and Swiss chard.
RECIPES
foodiecrush.com

How to Cook Roasted Red Peppers

Here’s how to cook the best roasted red peppers without a gas stove—roasting them in the oven is the way to go. How Do You Roast a Red Pepper Without a Gas Stove?. I’m a firm believer that if everyone knew how unbelievably easy it was to make roasted red peppers, they’d never buy them again. I used to cook roasted red peppers over the flames of my gas stove, which sounds fun and adventurous. However, this method involved a lot of monitoring, and constantly turning them was a tedious pain. Also, the skin rarely pulled away from the flesh due to not getting cooked sufficiently through.
RECIPES
Food52

Can this cake be made ahead and frozen?

I haven't made and frozen this particular cake, but I've made ones like it, and they've frozen quite well. Be sure to cool the cake thoroughly and then to double wrap it. I typically use a first very tight layer of cling wrap, and then wrap in freezer paper (which can be reused).
RECIPES
Food52

Amu’s Gingery Chicken Soup With Lentils & Potatoes

This combo of starchy red lentils, creamy potatoes, and fiery ginger is my ideal chicken soup. It’s the bowl my mom would make whenever I had a cold or tingle in my throat. The spicy pepper, warm turmeric, and perky green chiles quickly cleared up whatever ailed me. I hope you try it and make it a classic in your life, too. And if you’re on a real soup kick, check out my Spicy Chicken Soup With Sweet Potatoes & Cabbage, and fill up your freezer.
RECIPES
Food52

50 Best Chocolate Recipes for Chocolate Lovers Everywhere

Our best chocolate recipes hardly need an introduction. There’s layer cakes, chocolate cookies, chocolate frostings, mousses and puddings, pies and tarts, and everything in between. But I know you really just want to get to the recipes, so let’s do just that. Best Chocolate Recipes. 1. Classic Chocolate...
RECIPES
Food52

Garlic Confit Will Make Any Winter Dish Glow

A Big Little Recipe has the smallest-possible ingredient list and big everything else: flavor, creativity, wow factor. That means five ingredients or fewer—not including water, salt, black pepper, and certain fats (like oil and butter), since we're guessing you have those covered. Inspired by the column, the Big Little Recipes cookbook is available now. Like, right now.
RECIPES
Food52

Preserved Lemon Crinkle Cookies From Jesse Szewczyk

The secrets to the best crinkle cookies are in how long you chill them (at least 2 hours), which sugars you snowball on the outside (granulated, then confectioners'), and—in this simple stunner from food stylist and author Jesse Szewczyk—swapping out the salt for preserved lemon peel, a pantry ingredient that adds life, balance, and umami (yes, umami) to the cookie-swap classic.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy