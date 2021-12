The manga is an isekai summoning story spinoff of the Lupin III franchise. The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion on August 26. Keyaki Uchi-Uchi is also in charge of the composition for Shō Uyoshi's manga adaptation of Kaoru Shinozaki and KWKM's Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells (Hazure Waku no "Jōtai Ijō Skill" de Saikyō ni Natta Ore ga Subete wo Jūrin Suru made) light novel series. Uchi-uchi and Uyoshi launched the manga in Overlap's Comic Gardo website in July 2019, and Overlap published the manga's fourth volume on June 25. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing both the original light novels and the manga adaptation, and it released the second volume of the manga on August 10.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO