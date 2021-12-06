ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web (12-6-2021)

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilly Hernangomez set a single-quarter franchise record for offensive rebounds in Sunday’s first period with seven, a notable individual feat but also a bad omen for New Orleans – there were a boatload of missed shots for the Pelicans to grab. Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Rockets (12/5/21) A...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Perfect Trade Idea: Russell Westbrook To Pelicans For 3 Players

The Los Angeles Lakers have been inconsistent this year, and they are nowhere close to being the championship squad that many thought they would be. While they have good players, they simply haven't been able to translate that into a run of wins. A potential way for the Los Angeles...
NBA
NBA

Pelicans sign Gary Clark

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Gary Clark. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Clark, 6-6, 225, has appeared in 132 NBA contests (18 starts) with Houston, Orlando, Denver, and Philadelphia, averaging 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NBA

Rockets turning season around behind historic win streak

After enduring a 15-game losing streak, the Rockets now have the longest active win streak in the league after notching their sixth win in a row. The Houston Rockets' season has been a roller coaster to say the least, but their recent run has been turning heads around the NBA.
NBA
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Rockets (12/5/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Toyota Center between New Orleans and Houston (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. 3: New Orleans road wins this season against teams that are currently .500 or better overall record-wise (Utah, Clippers, Dallas), all taking place since Nov. 26. NBA.com’s John Schuhmann noted at the start of Week 7 that the Pelicans have faced the league’s most difficult schedule so far, a fact illustrated by New Orleans having played 10 away games against opponents that are at least .500 overall, out of 14 total road contests. By comparison, the Lakers – who’ve benefited from one of the NBA’s friendliest early slates – have only played two road games against winning teams, going 0-2 (Milwaukee, Boston). To use another comparison, first-place Western Conference team Golden State has four road victories against .500-plus foes (the Warriors won at Brooklyn, Cleveland and both Los Angeles franchises). On paper, the good news for New Orleans is that it only has one more December road tilt against a team with a winning record, a stretch that begins with Sunday’s visit to Houston (6-16). The rest of the itinerary for the Pelicans includes Dec. 12 at San Antonio (8-13, but winners of four straight), two trips to Oklahoma City (6-16), Dec. 19 at Philadelphia (12-11) and Dec. 23 at Orlando (5-19).
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Brandon Ingram
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans News Around The#Pelicans 108#Toyota Center#Bally Sports New Orleans#The Houston Rockets#Nba Power Rankings#The Phoenix Suns#The Golden State Warriors#Pelicans Com
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
The Spun

Look: New Photo Of Zion Williamson Is Going Viral

A new photo of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is trending on social media on Monday morning. Last night, the former Duke Blue Devils star was spotted at his team’s game. Williamson, 21, has not played in a game this season, as he continues to rehab from injury. Throughout...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Tried To Trade Stephen Curry And Klay Thomson For Chris Paul: CP3 Rejected The Trade And Saved The Warriors Dynasty

On multiple occasions, the Warriors nearly tore down the potential dynasty that reshaped the NBA. It’s public knowledge that the Warriors were the best team in the NBA from 2015-2019, but that stretch of dominance nearly didn’t happen because the players making up that roster might have been on other teams. The Warriors nearly traded Klay Thompson to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love, but the real kicker was that Thompson was almost packaged with the 2015 and 2016 MVP Steph Curry.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy