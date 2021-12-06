Pelicans News Around the Web (12-6-2021)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Toyota Center between New Orleans and Houston (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. 3: New Orleans road wins this season against teams that are currently .500 or better overall record-wise (Utah, Clippers, Dallas), all taking place since Nov. 26. NBA.com’s John Schuhmann noted at the start of Week 7 that the Pelicans have faced the league’s most difficult schedule so far, a fact illustrated by New Orleans having played 10 away games against opponents that are at least .500 overall, out of 14 total road contests. By comparison, the Lakers – who’ve benefited from one of the NBA’s friendliest early slates – have only played two road games against winning teams, going 0-2 (Milwaukee, Boston). To use another comparison, first-place Western Conference team Golden State has four road victories against .500-plus foes (the Warriors won at Brooklyn, Cleveland and both Los Angeles franchises). On paper, the good news for New Orleans is that it only has one more December road tilt against a team with a winning record, a stretch that begins with Sunday’s visit to Houston (6-16). The rest of the itinerary for the Pelicans includes Dec. 12 at San Antonio (8-13, but winners of four straight), two trips to Oklahoma City (6-16), Dec. 19 at Philadelphia (12-11) and Dec. 23 at Orlando (5-19).

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO