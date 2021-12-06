ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

News Reporters Singing During Commercial Break Don't Realize They're Live

iheart.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis may be from a few years ago, but it's still hilarious! These reporters...

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Break#Wooops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TMZ.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

6:54 AM PT -- 12/8 -- Chief Deputy Chad Brooks at the Pickens County Sheriff's Office tells us at this time, it's suspected Hicks died of a suspected drug overdose. We're told Hicks was found inside a bathroom on the floor, drugs and paraphernalia were found at the scene. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Lindell Experiences Rejection in Libel Suit Over Hollywood Romance

Many individuals would love to read about themselves dating a Hollywood star. But not Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO filed suit earlier this year when the Daily Mail published a story claiming he once dated 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski for nine months. Lindell may insist the article is untrue, but even so, a New York federal judge says it’s not defamatory. On Friday, Lindell’s complaint was dismissed. Lindell sued over an article that claimed he wooed Krakowski with champagne and various bottles of liquor. Lindell, represented by Charles Harder, says he’s been clean and sober for over a decade as...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Ashanti Speaks On Owning Her Masters And Ja Rule Knowing What’s Right

It’s no secret that after being in pursuit of her masters for quite sometime, Ashanti is has recently received ownership and is set to re-release some of her #1 hits. While this is an exciting achievement for her, not everyone at Murder Inc agreed that she was the rightful owner of those hits.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby shows off sweet singing voice during live This Morning moment

Holly Willoughby showcased her lovely singing voice during a live segment on This Morning on Wednesday. The presenter was hosting the phone-in Spin to Win competition with Phillip Schofield when she started singing along to Brenda Lee's Rockin' around the Christmas tree. WATCH: Holly shows off her singing voice. The...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmy Rock Out During Commercial Break | The Tonight Show

Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmy rock out to his original song “Snowball” and talk about the time the Roots played “Wiggle Wobble” for Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy