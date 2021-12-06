ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Man Steals Game Puck From Little Boy At Hockey Game - Boy Gets Surprise

iheart.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope this man who stole this hockey puck from...

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marshall Independent

PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Marshall gets past Pine City 3-1 to earn first win of season

MARSHALL — The Marshall boys hockey team had to wait a day to start its season, but wasted little time getting its first win. After having its game against Cotter on Friday canceled, Marshall opened its season on Saturday against Pine City in the final day of its home tournament. Thanks to a goal in each period, Marshall was able to earn a 3-1 victory at the Red Baron Arena and Expo.
MARSHALL, MN
adafruit.com

Tabletop Push Puck Paddle Game #3Dprinting #3DThursday

3mf file included for MMU Table. I suggest you stick on some non slip feet or something similar to the bottom of the table to allow for those aggressive players out there. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4926425. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about...
SPORTS
Upworthy

6-year-old boy leads his favorite hockey team to victory with passionate pre-game speech

A six-year-old hockey fan from Ontario has become an international star after giving a rousing pre-game speech to his favorite hockey team. Young Callan Perks—or Coach Cal as he has come to be known since his impressive speech late last month—won the opportunity to address OHL team Peterborough Petes after taking part in the team's Next Gen contest. Speaking to CTV News Toronto, the youngster revealed that when his mom told him about the chance to audition for the event, he just "had to win" the chance to sign the single-day contract to shadow the Petes head coach for a day and experience what it's like to be part of a professional hockey league.
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Boy#Hockey Puck#This Boy
cloverathletics.com

Slight Change to Boys Varsity Game Saturday

The Boys JV-Varsity Game on Saturday, December 4th is still a go. HOWEVER, The JV portion of the evening will only be TWO (2) quarters. The partial JV game will still begin at 6:00 PM and the Varsity game will follow. That means the Varsity tip will likely fall sometime between 6:45 and 7:00 PM as opposed to the traditional start time. Please plan accordingly.
HIGH SCHOOL
goombastomp.com

Game Boys, Ep. 266: Game Boys’ Gamer Gift Guide – 2021 Edition

It’s the hap-happiest season of all, but that means you probably need to get some gifts for some people in your life. Here’s the Game Boys’ annual Gamer Gift Guide, 2021 edition. It’s mostly nice, but also a bit naughty. What’s on our list? You’ll have to check it yourself!
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy