Man Steals Game Puck From Little Boy At Hockey Game - Boy Gets Surprise

A six-year-old hockey fan from Ontario has become an international star after giving a rousing pre-game speech to his favorite hockey team. Young Callan Perks—or Coach Cal as he has come to be known since his impressive speech late last month—won the opportunity to address OHL team Peterborough Petes after taking part in the team's Next Gen contest. Speaking to CTV News Toronto, the youngster revealed that when his mom told him about the chance to audition for the event, he just "had to win" the chance to sign the single-day contract to shadow the Petes head coach for a day and experience what it's like to be part of a professional hockey league.

HOCKEY ・ 6 DAYS AGO