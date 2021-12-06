ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested in Holmewood after 'suspicious items' found

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cordon has been lifted and people have been allowed to return to their homes after "suspicious items" were found during a police raid. Officers made the discovery at a property on Shakespeare Street in Holmewood, Derbyshire, at...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Copt Oak: More arrests after woman looking for dog attacked

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two more people have been detained after a woman was attacked while looking for a dog. Leicestershire Police said two men and a woman went to Copt Oak Road in Copt Oak on Wednesday after being told a stolen car belonging to one of the men had been found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nine arrested on suspicion of drink-driving over the weekend

Police have warned motorists not to drink and drive during the festive season after a spate of incidents at the weekend. Sgt Wesley Watkins said on Twitter there had been five drink-drive incidents in south Devon by about 03:00 GMT on Saturday. Five people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derbyshire Police#Chetwynd Barracks#Bbc East Midlands#Instagram
WHAS11

'Suspicious' items found in Lyndon home were inactive, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said inactive explosive devices prompted a response from the bomb squad at a home in Lyndon Monday. Graymoor-Devondale Police Chief Grady Throneberry said contractors were working on a worksite in the 100 block of Lyndon Lane right off Shelbyville Road around 4 p.m. when they found "things that gave them some concern" and called police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
myrtlebeachonline.com

Marshals arrest suspect on other side of NC after man found dead in car, officials say

A man charged in the November shooting death of a 29-year-old has been arrested in North Carolina, officials said. On the morning of Nov. 18, deputies found Kedrick Tevon Green “deceased in his vehicle from a gunshot wound at close range” at an apartment complex on Christ School Road in Arden, North Carolina, which is about 113 miles west of Charlotte, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The Independent

Man arrested after items hurled at Hearts player during game at Celtic

A man has been arrested after missiles were thrown at a Hearts player during a match against Celtic Winger Barrie McKay was struck on the back with what appeared to be a plastic bottle of juice in the game at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Thursday.Other items were thrown down towards him on several occasions as he prepared to take corners in front of the standing section.The former Rangers player made referee Bobby Madden aware of the problem during his team’s 1-0 defeat but did not appear to be hurt and carried on playing.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Shore News Network

Man Arrested After Gun Found In Longworth House Office Building

A congressional staffer was arrested Thursday morning after bringing a gun into the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill, Capitol Police announced. Jeffrey Allsbrooks, a staffer with the House Chief Administrative Office, brought the gun in a bag, Capitol Police said. Officers spotted the gun in a bag passed through an x-ray machine at about 7:40 a.m. as Allsbrooks went through security, and authorities arrested Allsbrooks just four minutes later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wakefield drugs warning after two die and two hospitalised

Two people have died and two more are in hospital, after taking what police believe are counterfeit anti-epileptic medication and sleeping pills. All four people were affected in the past 48 hours, in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, prompting police to issue a warning about the misuse of drugs. Officers said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.7 WFGR

Dead Man Found in Suspicious Crime at York Creek Apartments

It seems that in the past, we've heard several troubling stories about York Creek Apartments in Comstock Park. Fights, different crimes, assaults, breaking and entering's, even murders. And now, another suspicious incident. WOOD TV reported that a man was found dead in his car, and are trying to determine what...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
The Independent

Man arrested over disappearance of Petra Srncova released on bail

A man has been released on bail pending further inquiries after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of Petra Srncova.Ms Srncova, 32, vanished on November 28 after boarding two buses on her way home from Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where she worked as a nursing assistant.She was last seen in the Camberwell area, where she lives, at around 8.22pm and was reported missing by a colleague on December 3.The Metropolitan Police said a man arrested in connection with her disappearance earlier this week had been released from custody pending further inquiries.Ms Srncova’s family in her native Czech Republic are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arrests over drug-soaked paper prison plot

Two men arrested during dawn raids are suspected of plotting to supply drug-soaked paper to prison inmates. A series of letters have been posted to 10 prisons containing sheets of writing paper soaked in a solution of synthetic drugs like mamba or spice, police said. The letters were intended for...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cbslocal.com

Shooting In Conifer: Sarah Kalan Arrested After Man Found Dead In Camper

CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was found shot to death in a camper in Conifer early Sunday morning and deputies have arrested 36-year-old Sarah Kalan. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 11000 block of Cochise Circle just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. They found a man with a gunshot wound deceased inside a camper.
CONIFER, CO
Fremont Tribune

Man arrested after rollover in park

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man was arrested Wednesday evening after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Rhylander Park. According to a Plattsmouth Police Department press release, at 5:40 p.m. police, along with Plattsmouth fire and emergency management personnel, responded to the park’s southeast parking lot for a possible injury accident.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
ksal.com

Arrest Made After Pursuit, Drugs Found

A Salina man that led police on a pursuit on Sunday is facing several charges. Jesse Wray, 23, is charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony obstruction, felony flee and elude and failure to report an accident among many others. The situation started at 1:15 a.m., when...
SALINA, KS
Reading Eagle

Man arrested after Exeter standoff

An Exeter Township man was taken into custody by a tactical team late Sunday afternoon after a 3 1/2 -hour standoff with police that began when he made verbal threats against police during a conversation with a Berks County dispatcher. Exeter police responded about 2 p.m. after the man made...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
KCBY

Salem bomb squad called after 'suspicious' bag found in front of business

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem city block was closed down Thursday afternoon as police investigated a "suspicious package" that was left in front of a business. Police said they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious bag found in front of a vacant storefront on High Street. Security video showed a man walking by the store and dropping the bag against the building before walking away "hurriedly," according to police.
SALEM, OR
BBC

Small Heath stabbing: Family's disbelief after 18-year-old dies

The family of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in the street have said they are in shock and cannot believe he has died. Yahya Sharif from Nechells was found seriously injured on Coventry Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on Friday. West Midlands Police said there...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy