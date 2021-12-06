ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Norway to tighten COVID restrictions, health minister says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrFLZ_0dFIGioB00

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will introduce additional measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 following a recent surge of infections, the health minister told public broadcaster NRK on Monday.

"These measures will be felt in our daily lives," Ingvild Kjerkol said.

The new measures will be introduced on Tuesday, she added.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italy reports 43 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 15,021 new cases

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italy reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared to 75 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new reported infections fell to 15,021 from 16,632. Italy has registered 134,195 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak began in February last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Norwegian#Nrk
fox10phoenix.com

South African health minister calls travel restrictions 'knee-jerk reaction'

PRETORIA, South Africa - South Africa’s minister of health has taken issue with how certain countries have responded to the news that South African scientists identified a new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant. Many European countries and Japan have announced travel restrictions for South Africa and neighboring countries. In a news...
TRAVEL
q957.com

Belgium in talks to buy 10,000 doses of Merck’s COVID-19 pill, health minister says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium is in talks with U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc to buy 10,000 doses of its COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the country’s federal health minister said on Wednesday. “But we are in favour of a European joint procurement,” health minister Franck Vandenbroucke told...
HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Suspected Omicron case found in Germany – regional minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – A minister in the German state of Hesse said on Saturday that the recently discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus had very probably arrived in Germany. “Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa,” tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

New Covid-19 variant ‘likely’ already in Ireland, says Health Minister

The Health Minister has said it is “likely” that the new Omicron variant is already in Ireland.Stephen Donnelly said on Monday that there are already some suspected cases of the new Covid-19 variant in Ireland.He said that genome sequencing is currently taking place on the suspect cases.“I think it is likely at this point that we will be identifying cases here in the coming days.The #COVIDTrackerApp alerts you when you're a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. You can also store your Digital COVID certificate safely on the app: https://t.co/LejqNxtl9B  #StaySafe | #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/HsjIw0XfOY— HSE Ireland (@HSELive)...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

German parliament to consider vaccine mandate as Covid restrictions tightened

Chancellor Angela Merkel described the situation in the country as ‘serious’. German chancellor Angela Merkel has said that people who are not vaccinated will be excluded from non-essential shops, cultural and recreational venues, and that parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Denmark sees society-wide infection with Omicron variant

COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The new Omicron coronavirus variant has spread across Denmark, health authorities said on Tuesday after registering large outbreaks of the variant in the east and west of the country. "We now have society-wide infection with the Omicron variant," director of the Danish Patient Safety Authority,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Poland to introduce mandatory COVID jabs for some workers, says health minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will introduce compulsory vaccinations for doctors, teachers and security service personnel, and will require staff in places like restaurants to check customers’ COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the health minister said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany appoints 'pop star' epidemiologist as health minister

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Harvard-educated epidemiologist with a penchant for red bow ties, Karl Lauterbach became a household name in Germany during the pandemic by using Twitter and television appearances to urge fast implementation of novel ideas to fight the coronavirus. As Germany's new health minister, the 57-year-old...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Denmark reintroduces some COVID-19 restrictions

COPENHAGEN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Denmark will again impose restrictions aimed at curbing the rapid spread of COVID-19 including the new Omicron variant, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday. Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alison Williams. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France now has 25 Omicron Covid variant cases - minister

PARIS (Reuters) - Frace now has identified 25 positive cases of the Omicron COVID-19 virus variant, of which 21 were imported from people returning from Southern Africa, and four who were the result of local infection, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday. Veran said the Omicron variant seems much...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Norway again hardens COVID-19 curbs to try to halt spread

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government introduced stricter rules on Tuesday to limit the spread of COVID-19, including a cap on the number of visitors in private homes and shortening the hours bars and restaurants can serve alcohol. The Nordic country has seen a surge of COVID-19 infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel restrictions could end ‘very soon’ as omicron spreads, says health secretary

All international travel restrictions could end “very soon”, the health secretary has said.In a little-noticed response to a question from a Midlands opposition MP, Sajid Javid made clear it was likely, as omicron becomes dominant, restrictions such as testing and self-isolation would no longer be needed. Over the past two weeks the UK has revived the “red list” and hotel quarantine for arrivals from 11 African countries, introduced mandatory self-isolation for all incoming travellers until they get a negative PCR test result and brought back pre-departure tests.Tahir Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green for Labour, asked Sajid Javid...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy