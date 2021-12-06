Tractor-Trailer Fire Shuts Down Route 80 In Warren County

A tractor-trailer hauling pasta went up in flames Monday morning, shutting down Route 80 eastbound in Warren County, authorities said.

The trailer caught fire near milepost 11.1 in Hope Township just after 8:55 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and found that the trailer was on fire but had separated from the tractor, Curry said.

No injuries were reported.

Two of three right lanes were closed as crews battled the fully involved blaze, according to 511NJ.

Scroll down to view photos of the crash from the Hope Volunteer Fire Department, which assisted at the scene.

