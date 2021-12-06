ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Dear Jazmine Sullivan, Thank You For Reminding Us All Sizes Are Welcome In The Winners Circle

By Keyaira Boone @pennedbykeyaira
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptszn_0dFIGbd600

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Dear Jazmine Sullivan ,

First and foremost I have to thank you for making yet another album that helps me clean my house, stay awake on the Garden State Parkway, and forgive myself for some of the stuff I did when I still had a BlackBerry pearl.

I appreciate you sis. Thanks heaux much!

Secondly, thank you for spreading the message that your winning season and your dress size are not related.

I know I’m just a measly culture and lifestyle writer and you may never see this message (considering the way the internet does Black media dirty) but I wanted to personally express gratitude for the many lives I know you changed by speaking your truth on stage in your speech at this year’s Soul Train Awards .

So many women feel like their engagement photos, wedding ceremonies, awards dinners, and graduation parties are not as special because they are not the size they thought they would be when they reached that moment.

Doctors, lawyers, stock brokers, screenwriters, and media professionals cloud their celebrations with the constant critique of their bodies overshadowing the accomplishments of the person living inside of the body and who can blame them when they are living in a world that encourages them to hate themselves? When department stores do not even stock “occasion wear” in their size it’s clear to these women that they are not expected to be winning.

Even as I type this message celebrating you for not putting a milestone in your life on hold because of your “quarantine baby,” I know that I have been guilty of turning down huge professional opportunities for fear of how my appearance will impact the way my work is perceived.

So I know the pressure is a million times worse for you.

Celebrities frequently vanish from public view after catching a glimpse of themselves on a screen or red carpet from what they consider an “unflattering angle,” skipping out on a chance to discuss the merits of their work because they regret that they can’t present what society considers to be “perfect” image while doing so. While they go stretch out at somebody’s wellness center or lock in with a personal trainer no one making $18 an hour can dream of affording everyday people feel bad about themselves and skip making memories so they can emulate them.

The moment I heard you reveal the fact that you made a “promise” to the woman you see in the mirror that you would not “hide anymore,” I knew that would force thousands of women to confront the fact that they had been hiding.

You and the pristine baby hair you climbed those steps with did not have to do that, but you did and it mattered to me. You being your full self will allow others to.

We live in a time where big names are happy to take money from Black women while spitting in their faces. It has become normal to listen to a performer hawk their wares to Black women one minute and cuss them out the next.

You have never come for us without love in your heart, no matter what challenges you face in the spotlight, and I am so grateful for that.

It is one thing to spread a message of self love on a track and it is quite another to use a moment that you could have rightfully claimed for yourself to uplift, support, and champion the very Black women who you with in your art.

We loved you from the opening notes of “Need U Bad” and we will continue to love you because you keep it real with us.

From me – the reporter insecure about the gaps in her teeth, my homegirls at HelloBeautiful, the single moms pressured to snap back, the bridesmaid who is embarrassed the chosen dress doesn’t come in her size, the curve model getting death threats from trolls,  those battling health issues that affect the size of their bodies, those comparing themselves to celebrities with resources they will never have, and the 8th graders sneaking their mom’s debit card to order teas with vague ingredients so they can post before and after shots on TikTok thanks for not leaving us behind.

Love,

Keyaira

DON’T MISS:

Jazmine Sullivans Vulnerable Acceptance Speech + More Memorable Soul Train Awards Moments

Don’t Erase Blackness At The Met Gala Because It Didn’t Show Up How You Thought It Should

The Lack Of Representation Of Plus-Size Women At NYFW Is Everyone’s Problem

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jazmine Sullivan & Silk Sonic Earn Mighty Praise At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

Last night’s Soul Train Awards saw some of the biggest figures in the music industry come together to celebrate the beauty that is R&B music. As The Source reports, the show took place in Harlem, NYC at the world famous Apollo Theatre for the very first time, with BFFs Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold acting as co-hosts.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Essence

The Important Lesson Teyana Taylor Is Teaching Junie And Rue About Loving Their Hair — EXCLUSIVE

The wife, mother, performer and now Darling Hair ambassador on teaching her girls to embrace their curls. Two things that Teyana Taylor doesn’t play about: her family and her hair. Since bursting on to the scene more than a decade ago with her television debut on MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen, the hair chameleon has left fans anticipating her next hairstyle time and time again. For some of her latest looks, she’s been relying on Darling Hair, Africa’s number one hair extensions brand which has finally made its way stateside with Taylor at the forefront. “I’m excited to be partnering with Darling because I resonate with their mission of helping women own their power with the reassurance of great hair,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “When asked to be the face of the brand, I wanted to ensure I aligned with a brand that mirrors my everyday lifestyle and Darling does just that. It’s my go-to product for all of my versatile hairstyles like braids, twists, locs and more. With Darling Hair, I am able to promote a brand that I enjoy while embracing and protecting my natural hair.”
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Circle#Black Women#Paras Griffin Getty
hotnewhiphop.com

Jazmine Sullivan Apologizes After Tour Tickets Get Bought Up By Resellers

Jazmine Sullivan released a statement apologizing to fans on Twitter, over the weekend, after her tour tickets were bought up by resellers. The "Pick Up Your Feelings" singer is embarking on her 25-stop Heaux Tales Tour in February. “I want to address what’s happening with my tour tickets. The reality...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Here's Beyoncé Kissing Jay-Z in a Sparkly Silver Gucci x Balenciaga Suit

Last night, Beyoncé publicly shared a rare kissing photo with her husband, Jay-Z, to mark his birthday. Bey posted a carousel of shots from their celebration, with a few images featuring just her alone in her fantastic sparkly silver Gucci x Balenciaga suit. This is primarily Beyoncé's outfit post after all, even if it was Jay-Z’s day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wizmnews.com

A reminder to give thanks

We didn’t get to speak of it yesterday, but it is certainly worthy of discussion. Yesterday was Thanksgiving, a day to give thanks for our many blessings. Of course, we should be thankful more than once per year, but it is a good reminder to articulate our thankfulness. I would like to take this time to say thank you to you, our listeners, who rely on WIZM to keep you informed of all the things happening in our community. We are proud to be your source for news, a tradition dating back to 1923. Thank you to our loyal advertisers, for putting your trust in us to help grow your business. Thanks to those who work to make our community a better place, by volunteering, serving on boards and committees or donating to charity. We are fortunate to live in a community so caring of the needs of others. Thank you for doing your part to help end the spread of this virus. Thank you for being willing to disagree without being disagreeable. We need to be more reflective more often, not just on Thanksgiving, but it is a good reminder to take stock of our many blessings. Thank you.
SOCIETY
InspireMore

Dear Autism, Thank You For Showing Me Different Can Be Good

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I have to be honest, I didn’t always know a lot about you. Let’s be real, I knew NOTHING. But now, I feel like you have always been a part of my life. I do not remember life without you. I hear you have a habit of doing that.
MENTAL HEALTH
wiscassetnewspaper.com

WE HAD A SUPER THANKSGIVING / EARLY BIRD / BRLT WINNERS / THANK YOU

We had a wonderful Thanksgiving, thank you. When the rest of our family came over, I grabbed a case of J&B whiskey and locked myself in my mom's room for a couple days until they all stopped knocking and went away. In other things, we'd like to congratulate the winners...
LIFESTYLE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
543
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy