'Black-ish,' 'Jack Ryan' Talents to Present at Netflix, Stage 32 Content Creation Program

By Naman Ramachandran
 3 days ago
A panel of industry experts will present workshops at the Creating Content for the Global Marketplace program from Netflix and Stage 32 .

Designed as a series of educational virtual workshops, the program is aimed at emerging talent from around the world who will learn how to turn their ideas into compelling structured series.

The presenting experts include Vijal Patel, an Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award winning writer and producer who has worked on shows such as “Black-ish” and “The Middle”; Mickey Fisher, a showrunner, writer and producer for Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan,” “The Strain,” and “Extant”; Anna M. Henry, a development executive and producer whose body of work can be seen on Netflix, HBO, Starz and CBS; “Stuber” writer Tripper Clancy; and “13” producer Jeanette B. Milio.

Over the course of the five-part series, participants will learn how to format a television pilot and create a series budget, in addition to sessions designed to break down the pilot and budget process for different scripted genres including drama, sci-fi and comedy.

The virtual workshops are open to creators with a free Stage 32 membership. The first session will be available via Stage 32’s website from Dec. 15, with future sessions running monthly until May 2022. All sessions will be available to be view on demand on Stage 32’s platform through 2022.

“This program will give future creators access to industry experts who can share their knowledge, and talk through best practices that are being standardized as the volume of series and films being made around the world continues to grow,” Chris Mack, director, creative talent investment and development at Netflix, wrote in a blog post.

Led by Richard Botto, Stage 32 is a global community of content creators and content buyers in entertainment with more than 800,000 members.

Earlier this year, Netflix and Stage 32 teamed for a workshop on television pitching attended by 100,000 aspiring creators in over 160 countries.

