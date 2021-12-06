ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

We saw you recently …

 3 days ago
The Laurinburg Exchange

… working along Johns Road in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Community responds to local toy drive

LAURINBURG — Sgt. Chris Jackson has been on the Laurinburg police force for 24 years and he’s seen a lot. One thing that stuck out to him are the kids who wake up on Christmas day without a gift. He wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids like that, so Jackson took to Facebook and started advertising a toy drive.
LAURINBURG, NC
Gifts take Hometown Heroes drive to $1,250

LAURINBURG — Friday marks the deadline for the 2021 Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project by The Laurinburg Exchange, and a lot of work remains. Two news gifts were received mid-week that brought the total collected so far to $1,250 — far from the goal of $10,000. The...
LAURINBURG, NC
Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Love reigns in Scotland

LAURINBURG – The success of the Love Project this past weekend has Denise Riggins thinking. What if the Scotland County community came together like this to help the needy?. That’s the seed that Healing Waters Ministries sowed after Saturday’s event at IE Johnson School. “The goal is...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Britt talks issues at Rotary Club

LAURINBURG — The Rotary Club here got to meet its new state senator when Danny Britt visited to talk about issues important to Scotland County. Britt, a Republican from Lumberton who was elected in 2016, also serves Robeson and Hoke counties after the recent redistricting in North Carolina based on the 2020 Census numbers.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Gift cards available again for vaccines

LAURINBURG – Half of eligible Scotland County residents have had at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Scotland County Health Department. As of Dec. 6, 46% of residents have had their second shot. Kathie Cox, spokesperson for the Health Department, said there’s not any data on the number of people who have had booster shots.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
IEJ gymnasium open Friday to give out items

LAURINBURG – The season of giving continues in Scotland County. This Friday, the Community Church Services of Scotland County is opening the I. Ellis Johnson School gymnasium to all United Way agencies and local leaders of The Love Project to help more people in the area. Denise Riggins, coordinator...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
LREMC awards $28,000 to area teachers

PEMBROKE — Lumbee River EMC awarded over $28,000 to 17 teachers in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland counties through the Bright Ideas education grants program for their inventive classroom projects. LREMC held a luncheon recognizing the recipients on Wednesday at the LREMC headquarters in Pembroke. Three teachers in Scotland...
PEMBROKE, NC
LUMBERTON — “I know he is smiling down from heaven to see this beautiful facility and the revitalization.”. Those were the words used Wednesday at the grand opening of the Robeson County Administration Center by Lyl MacLean Clinard, referring to her father, the late Hector MacLean. The building...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Unanimous vote by LGC removes East Laurinburg charter

RALEIGH — The town of East Laurinburg will cease to exist as an incorporated municipality after June 30, 2022. That decision came Tuesday with a unanimous vote by the Local Government Commission, It is the first time in history the LGC exercised new statutory power to revoke charters of local governments that are in fiscal distress and unable to sustain operations.
LAURINBURG, NC
Two parade entries deemed the best

LAURINBURG – Cub Scout Pack 444 and Kay’s Variety Store wre the first- and second-place float winners from the annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Cub Scouts and Sscout parents rode down South Main Street on a present-filled canoe with a Christmas tree and fishing poles. Kay’s Variety Store’s...
LAURINBURG, NC
SCATS to get new full-time position

LAURINBURG — The SCATS program will be getting a new full-time position in the near future. During Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to create the position at the request of Scotland County Department of Social Services Director April Snead. “I came...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Larceny WAGRAM— The Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a cow and calf valued at $1,300
LAURINBURG, NC
LUMBERTON — Two volunteer firefighters have been suspended from local fire departments after DWI charges, according to Robeson County Attorney Rob Davis. Robeson County sent out a message this week to Orrum Township Volunteer and Fairmont Rural fire departments that indicated the county would take action and pull funding and pension benefits from the departments if departments did not take action in suspending Melquan Williams and Kenneth Caulder Jr., who both face DWI and arson charges, Davis said. The men also have a 30-day drivers license revocation.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
