The Laurinburg Exchange

… working along Johns Road in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.