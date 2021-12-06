Olga Neuwirth's bold gender-bending opera has won the Grawemeyer Award

You never know what to expect when seeing a new opera, and by “new,” I mean an opera that was recently composed and had its world premiere less than two years ago: in February 2020 at LA Opera. Usually, I avoid reading reviews of a newly created opera when I plan on seeing it. Inevitably, you can’t escape certain comments here and there. Some of the comments showed me a clear divide between those who either loved Matthew Aucoin’s Eurydice and those who put it down. Some dismissed the work based on the mere youth of this composer (born in 1990), who had the “audacity” to take on the subject matter of the oldest surviving opera: Jacopo Peri’s Euridice (1600). Others pointed out a lack of an original voice, claiming that they were hearing musical elements that were Philip Glass or John Adams or John Williams-like or… but then I just stopped listening to comments.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO