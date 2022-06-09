Best Soft Feel Golf Balls {YEAR}

Best Soft Feel Golf Balls

The golf ball companies know that we have all come to expect the best of all worlds from the golf ball we play, whether we are beginners seeking inexpensive ammunition, improvers wanting to move on to the best mid price golf balls , or those prepared to invest in the very best premium golf balls .

Most balls will reference a blend of distance, feel, control and softness among their attributes as it really is now possible to mix distance with softness thanks to advances in golf ball design. Indeed, softness is seen as such a desirable quality that many balls reference it directly in their names, including nearly all of those we highlight here.

Premium balls will all feel relatively soft around the greens because of their urethane covers, but here we’re looking at the best soft feel golf balls which slot in a little further down the price pyramid. On chips and putts, it is primarily the cover material that will dictate how soft a ball feels, but on fuller shots, other elements of the ball’s design – the core and any mid-layers – come into the equation.

Balls with low-compression soft cores will feel softer off the face on full shots, with the added rebound properties of those soft cores also potentially helping those with low to average swing speeds hit it a little bit further compared to firmer-compression balls. So, if you like a soft feel on chips and putts or could do with a few extra yards courtesy of a low-compression core, our guide to the best soft feel golf balls could be just the ticket.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Best for color options

Construction: 2-piece | Colors: 6

An ideal soft-feeling golf ball for those with average swing speeds New hybrid cover boosts distance and durability without sacrificing feel Faster swingers won’t get the most out of the low-compression core

Callaway’s low-compression Supersoft ball , aimed at those with average swing speeds seeking a soft feel, underwent several improvements in the latest version.

Principle among these is a new hybrid cover featuring what Callaway has christened a Paraloid Impact Modifier. The benefits are improved distance and durability without sacrificing the feel and short-game control for which Supersoft is renowned.

Callaway’s famous HEX Aerodynamics cover pattern reduces drag and increases lift to help you launch the ball better. The Soft Compression Core then enhances energy transfer for more ball speed and a high-launch, low-spin combo in your longer clubs. Available in six colors! White and yellow plus matte orange, green, pink and red.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

In it's 12th generation

Construction: 2-piece | Colors: 5

The longest Srixon Soft Feel model to date Its thin cover improves greenside feel and spin. May feel a little too soft off the face for some

This is the 12 th generation of Srixon’s Soft Feel model, a ball which should help those with moderate swing speeds maximise distance without compromising feel. The FastLayer Core gradually transitions from a soft centre to a firmer outer edge.

Srixon says that this core will snap back into shape more quickly after impact for added ball speed, while reducing long-game sidespin for increased accuracy. The 338 Speed Dimple Pattern gets the ball cutting through the wind better by reducing drag at launch and increasing lift during descent. To take a look at the current Srixon ball range, check out our guide on the best Srixon golf balls .

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Top premium option

Construction: 2-piece | Colors: 2

Impressive long game distance Consistent ball flights Doesn't offer the short-game spin of Pro V1

From tee-to-green, there is a lot to like about the Titleist 2022 Tour Soft golf ball. It is the third generation in the brand's soft compression offerings and provides impressive distances and a great feel. While golfers who can generate faster clubhead speeds may be skeptical about using a softer golf ball, we were pleasantly surprised at how much control and consistency the Tour Soft offered.

We felt it offered a good balance of responsiveness, without being too soft when around the greens. We also really enjoyed the T-shaped alignment tool which is a very useful addition that could help improve your putting accuracy and your accuracy off the tee.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Best three-piece option

Construction: 3-piece | Colors: 3

Excellent feel off the putter face Superb short game spin control Faster swingers may see a drop off in driver distance

TaylorMade updated the Soft Response golf ball in 2022, along with the new Tour Response as well. TaylorMade says it is the softest ball it has ever produced and that was something we really noticed on the greens. It has a lovely feel of the face of the putter and this extends to the wedges.

Overall the TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 is a product that promises plenty of performance. Whilst faster swingers may see a drop off in distance at the top end of the bag, slower swingers will still be able to benefit from the superb short game performance without seeing the same drop off.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Good option for senior players

Construction: 3-piece | Colors: 1

Good distance in the long game Consistent ball flight Soft feel off the putter Not as much greenside spin as a Tour-level premium golf ball

A model that also featured in our best mid price golf balls guide, Wilson released the Triad golf ball at the beginning of 2022 and was designed for those golfers after the feel and control of a urethane model without having to pay the premium price of a Tour golf ball. Did it deliver?

Well it produced good distance results when reviewed alongside a competitor's model and the consistency of the ball flight was another huge plus point. From a spin and control perspective, it definitely was a notch down from the best premium golf balls , but performance was still solid. We were particularly impressed with the touch and soft feel not just around the greens, but on it as well and with the putter specifically.

With plenty of distance and consistency in the long game and a good feel on the green, the Wilson Triad is a worthy addition to this guide.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Good performance across the board

Construction: 2-piece | Colors: 1

Good feel off the face on and around the greens Designed for low to mid swing speeds but performs pretty well at faster speeds too Likely to roll out a little more than urethane-covered balls around the green

The Srixon UltiSoft is the brand's lowest-compression and softest golf ball ever courtesy of an innovative new core. This produces a softer feel while still maximising energy transfer at impact for more long-game distance. The 324 Speed Dimple pattern reduces drag in flight for a penetrating trajectory.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

One of the softest we've tested

Construction: 3-piece | Colors: 1

Specifically aimed at swing speeds of around 85mph A particularly good performer when the wind gets up May launch a little too low for some golfers

Honma's new TW-S is a sister product to the TW-X, targeting those with slightly slower swings speeds (around 85mph rather than 90mph+ for the TW-X). Its fast core promises faster ball speeds off the clubface.

The TW-S feels softer than TW-X, which many golfers prefer closer to the green. It also offers higher spin with a lower launch - ideal for golfers who often battle the wind around their home track.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Ideal for the budget conscious golfer

Construction: 3-piece | Colors: 1

Lovely soft feel Superb spin control Surprisingly good durability Excellent value Relatively high spin performance off the tee lacked distance

If you are looking for an all-out budget urethane golf ball, this one offers good performance, especially in the short game. Now admittedly the long game performance was not as good as others in this list, or other golf balls on the market but we think given the price, the value on offer here is excellent.

During our on course testing, we were able to appreciate the soft feel on and around the greens, whilst we also enjoyed the durability and spin control on offer.

Good value model

Construction: 2-piece | Colors: 6

Low compression helps slower swinger create better energy transfer Very competitively priced Only claims to offer moderate grip around the greens

This Inesis Soft 500 two-piece ball from Decathlon has a low compression, so those not blessed with the fastest of swings can optimise their distances. The low compression allows them to generate better energy transfer at impact, which then translates into those added yards.

Perhaps the biggest attraction, though, is its price – less per dozen than some lake balls! This makes it a good option for those who prefer to play with new balls but don’t have a limitless budget. Available in white, orange, yellow and a very vivid pink in both standard and matte finishes.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

A nice durable model

Construction: 2-piece | Colors: 5

Designed for a mid-high launch with the driver Some golfers may find the vibrant colour options easier to follow and find Cover may feel too firm to some on and around the greens

The Volvik Power Soft is an inexpensive ball available in a wide palette of colour options. Its oversized Power Core promises high ball speeds off the face for strong performance with the driver thanks to low spin and a mid-high launch.

A super soft ionomer cover adds in a suitable degree of greenside control too. We think this is such a good ball that we also included it in our guide on the best golf balls for beginners too.

(Image credit: Pinnacle)

Pinnacle Soft golf ball

Best budget-friendly option

Construction: 2-piece | Colors: 1

Designed for added distance off both driver and irons Now has an even softer feel than previous generations Faster swingers may reap greater benefits from the sister Pinnacle Rush model

The high-energy core drives performance, generating faster ball speeds with every club. An icosahedral dimple design, with 332 dimples in a soft, durable ionomer cover, promises a consistent, powerful ball flight.

Slower swingers may eke a little more distance out of this Soft model than the Rush, while also enjoying its softer feel around the greens.

How we test golf balls

The quality of Golf Monthly's reviews and buyers guides is built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team that has a sterling reputation in the industry, known for delivering the key points you want to know in a concise, easy-to-digest manner.

Our commitments to you are:

The first port of call to test golf clubs is usually the indoor simulator at Foresight Sports, where the team can test in a controlled environment using premium balls and the GCQuad launch monitor. The majority of Golf Monthly’s outdoor testing takes place at West Hill Golf Club, a stunning course in Surrey with excellent practice facilities.

Our specific golf ball testing is built upon this procedure so we can get controlled data inside, and then see how the golf ball performs outside and on the golf course. That way we can get a more complete picture and get greater feedback to pass on to you.

What to consider when buying golf balls

There are a variety of factors to consider when looking at golf balls and below are some of those.

Soft or firm? - Golf balls come in alternative versions that spin slightly less for players who prefer a firmer feel or more control off the tee. Alternatively, chances are if you are on this guide you want a softer-feeling golf ball that aids feel and spin around the greens instead. As such work out what kind of feel you like from your golf ball and then find a model accordingly.

Cover material - Urethane-covered balls offer the best spin control and feel but do cost more. Experiment to see if you notice enough of a difference to justify the extra cost, or whether the best mid-price golf balls might be an option.

Long game or short game? - Which aspect of the game is most important to you? Do you want to get as much distance as possible out of your golf ball or would you prefer a model that allows your short game to flourish thanks to improved feel?

Well we have created guides for both. If you value the former then check out our guide on the best distance golf balls . Or, if you put a real premium on feel, which is probably the case given you have read this guide, then a soft feel model is a ball to go for.

Price - No buying guide would be complete without at least mentioning the price factor. Thankfully most brands make models at different price points so you can rest assured there will be a top-performing model for you, however much you want to spend. Additionally, most of the soft feel models we included in this guide have different price points but none come at that super premium end of the price spectrum.

FAQ's

What is a soft ball good for?

A softer golf ball is good for getting more feel off the clubface especially when it comes to hitting shots around the green, and when on it as well. In the past using a soft ball would've meant compromising on distance but this is not really the case anymore because of technology.

Balls with low-compression soft cores will feel softer off the face on full shots, with the added rebound properties of those soft cores also potentially helping those with low to average swing speeds hit it a little bit further compared to firmer-compression balls.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best soft feel golf balls. For more golf ball advice check out the Golf Monthly website.