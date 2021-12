Have you ever watched the pros and been amazed at how they can get so much spin with their approach shots? Then wonder no more... While you can learn to spin your wedge shots here, there is one extremely important factor as to how you can get that check and spin that golfers aspire to have. That factor, is making sure the grooves of your wedges are as clean and sharp as they can be, hence why it is recommended to change your wedges every 12-36 months due to the wearing of the grooves.

