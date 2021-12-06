Group raises $6,100 for soup kitchen

Pastor Dion Wright accepts a donation from Modern Woodmen representative Mike Tracy. Contributed photo

A local group raised more than $6,100 for the Ark of Covenant Soup Kitchen.

Modern Woodmen of America members in Robinson recently helped raise money for the local soup kitchen with a special fundraising event from Oct. 15 to 31.

The event, which included a GoFundMe event, raised $6,108.16. This includes $2,500 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to continue the mission of feeding those in need.

The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.

“The community truly came together to support a local need,” said MWA representative and local volunteer leader Mike Tracy. “That support is what it’s all about.”

For more information or to get involved, contact Tracy at 618-544-2111.

Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities. In 2019, Modern Woodmen and its members provided $20.4 million and 464,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs. Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.

Meanwhile, the Ark of the Covenant will offer Christmas dinner Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Baked ham, macaroni and cheese green beans and assorted desserts are on the menu. Dinner will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. and will be available for home delivery or carry out only.

People should call 618-553-8831, 812-204-1587 or 217-251-3235 ahead of time to schedule delivery or curbside pick up.

Most months, the soup kitchen, 503 E. Hazel, Robinson, offers free meals on the second and fourth Tuesday, however, it will be closed after the Christmas dinner until February.