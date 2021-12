Father Christmas and Santa Claus have become synonymous over time, with American culture seeping into aspects of many English traditions and folklore. In this blended persona, both now appear as an indistinguishable figure portraying a jolly white-haired figure, dressed in red and with a long white beard. This image of “Santa” or “Kris Kringle” became popular in the United States and Canada from the 19th century, with significant influence coming from a poem called “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by the political cartoonist Thomas Nast in 1823.

