Haas F1 team tight on spare parts after Saudi Arabian GP crashes

By Adam Cooper
Autosport Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMick Schumacher triggered a red flag when he spun off at the high-speed Turn 22 early in the race. Following the restart, an unsighted Nikita Mazepin ran into the back of George Russell as the Williams driver tried to avoid Sergio Perez, who had been spun round by contact with Charles...

www.autosport.com

ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘shocked’ reaction after taking pole position from Max Verstappen at F1 Qatar GP

Lewis Hamilton claims he was utterly shocked after discovering the massive gap in qualifying to Max Verstappen at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix. Heading into the Qatar GP, Verstappen only led Hamilton by 19 points—which means Hamilton is definitely within striking range. A race win for either driver would mean massive implications in the next races as the F1 season comes to a close.
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle tells Max Verstappen to stop 'unfair' tactics in F1 title battle

Max Verstappen has been warned to stop his “unfair” tactics in his Formula One title battle with Lewis Hamilton or he risks damaging his reputation. The Red Bull driver was accused of driving “over the limit” by rival Hamilton during a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in which the championship contenders clashed on the track. Hamilton’s third victory in a row moved him level on points with Verstappen ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend and the race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit featured several controversial incidents between the title protagonists. Verstappen was handed a five-second...
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Nikita Mazepin
Person
Sergio Perez
Jean Todt
Jean Todt
racingnews365.com

Schedule for the 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1 heads to another new country and venue this weekend with the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Both title fights remain wide open, with Max Verstappen holding an eight-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' Championship, and Mercedes sitting five points clear of Red Bull in the Constructors' standings.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Why Hill is 'worried' ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP

Damon Hill says he is "a bit worried" about the speeds predicted at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the all-new venue that will host the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Situated along the coastline of the Red Sea, the 6.174km street track is set to boast an average speed of more than 250km/h, making it one of the fastest on this year's F1 calendar.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Williams boss to miss Saudi Arabian GP after positive COVID-19 test

Williams' Jost Capito has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to travelling to Saudi Arabia, ruling him out of the event. Williams CEO and Team Principal Jost Capito has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning he will miss this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. "The FIA and Formula 1 can confirm that...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton grabs pole as Verstappen crashes in Q3

Valtteri Bottas gave Mercedes a front row lock-out as he rose ahead of Verstappen seconds before the Dutchman's late drama. The two title contenders had different programmes in Q3 after Hamilton had to abandon his first flier as he went deep at the first corner and had to cut Turn 2, although he moved ahead of Bottas's initial effort of 1m28.143s with a 1m28.035s on a second attempt that immediate followed.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Jake Boxall-Legge Autosport’s Technical Editor. Having studied Automotive Engineering with Motorsport at the University of Hertfordshire, West Country-born Jake's original ambition was to design racing cars. During a year between studies in which he accidentally rekindled a love of writing, he took up a Master's in Motorsport Engineering at Oxford Brookes. Halfway through his master's year, he was offered a place on the Autosport Academy, conducting occasional freelance duties before becoming the press officer for Formula 2 and GP3 in 2018. Autosport offered him a return to the fold later that year to serve as its Technical Editor. His voice appears on a number of videos and podcasts, and can often be found writing about terrible Formula 1 cars in excruciating detail. In his spare time, Jake enjoys baking and blames his failure to make it past the Great British Bake-Off interviews on his tenuous grasp on choux pastry. His dream is to open a brunch cafe - and his willingness to make outrageous puns in inappropriate situations has earned him the contempt of his colleagues.
MOTORSPORTS
WNMT AM 650

Motor racing – Timeline of events in the Saudi Arabian GP

(Reuters) – The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix served up a thrilling battle between Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen and Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton on Sunday. Here is how the race, which saw two red-flag stoppages, panned out:. Race Start – Hamilton keeps the lead ahead of Valtteri...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Saudi Arabian GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

A fantastic overview of the Mercedes W12 rear end without the bodywork attached, showing not only the power unit installation but some of the gearbox casing and rear suspension. Also note the wrap-around support for the rear wing pillar.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Full FIA stewards' verdict on Verstappen's Saudi GP F1 penalty

The Stewards, having received a report from the Race Director, summoned (documents 39 & 40) and heard from the drivers and team representatives, have considered the following matter and determine the following:. No / Driver 33 - Max Verstappen. Competitor Red Bull Racing Honda. Time 22:19. Session Race. Fact Car...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Saudi Arabian GP: Friday's action in pictures

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit resonated for the first time with the sounds of modern F1 cars as the action kicked off on Friday in Saudia Arabia. Check out pictures from the opening day of running at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, round 21 of the 2021 F1 World Championship.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Saudi Arabia GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

Hamilton wins the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Verstappen. Bottas snatches third from Ocon at the finish line. Two red flags stop and start chaotic race. First red flag for Schumacher crash and barrier damage. Race resumed Verstappen grabs lead after running across the run off at Turn 1....
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton: Red Bull pace "something else" in Saudi F1 qualifying

The Mercedes driver had come into the weekend as the expected pace setter, but title rival Max Verstappen has proved to be a tougher challenge than expected with Red Bull bang on form. Verstappen looked all set to grab the top spot as he was more than two-tenths up on...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Horner: Saudi Arabian GP race control calls shows F1 'misses Charlie Whiting'

Horner was left frustrated at a number of decisions made by current F1 race director Michael Masi during the Jeddah race – which included the five-second penalty that ultimately cost Max Verstappen a chance of winning. On an evening that included Masi making major calls on red flags, handing positions...
MOTORSPORTS

