Las Vegas, NV

DaBaby’s Las Vegas Battery Case Officially Dismissed: Report

By Hayley Hynes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for DaBaby – the 29-year-old rapper’s misdemeanor battery charge from an alleged Las Vegas brawl has officially been dropped, as reported by TMZ. Online records reveal that case “was dismissed with prejudice,” meaning that it’s over and done, and cannot be refiled again in the future. The Clark County...

