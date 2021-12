Are you looking for quick and easy dog toys to stuff your pup’s stocking with this holiday season? Then Target and BARK has the answer!. If you (or really your dog) have had a BarkBox subscription then you already know that these dog toys are amazing. Whether because of the themes of the toys or even their durability, there are a lot of reasons why we love toys from BARK. And while you probably want to hit up the BARK Shop for more of the specialty toys (outside of the BarkBox of course), the fact that we can head to Target to get some of the seasonal toys is exciting all on its own.

PET SERVICES ・ 16 DAYS AGO