Spinny, a used car retailing platform in India, announces the closure of a USD 283 Mn Series E funding round from new and existing investors. The round was led by Abu Dhabi based ADQ, Tiger Global and Avenir Growth. In addition to these, the round saw participation from existing investors Feroz Dewan’s, Arena Holdings and Think Investments. The latest round includes a primary capital infusion of USD 250 Mn and a secondary sale of ~USD 33 Mn by select angels and a few seed stage investors. The additional funding takes the overall funds raised by Spinny till date to more than USD 530 Mn and with this round Spinny’s valuation stands at ∼ USD 1.8 Bn.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO