ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Patek Philippe Just Dropped a Nautilus With a Tiffany-Blue Dial

By Paige Reddinger
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSwN9_0dFICMj900

Patek Philippe is closing out 2021 with a bright blue bang.

The Swiss watchmaker just dropped a new Nautilus Ref. 5711, which will be the last of the coveted model that was discontinued earlier this year , with a dial in Tiffany & Co.’s signature blue. The piece is limited to just 170 pieces at $52,635, so you will have to act fast to get one of these very collectible models. They will be available exclusively at Tiffany boutiques that carry Patek Philippe, in New York, Beverly Hills and San Francisco. But if you can’t get your hands on one at retail—and rest assured, you will have to have an extensive buying history with the brands to do so—there will be an opportunity to snag one at a Phillips auction on December 11, when one of the watches will be available to bid on. Proceeds from the sale will benefit The Nature Conservancy , a global environmental organization.

This last Ref. 5711 celebrates a partnership between the watchmaker and jeweler that dates back 170 years. The companies were founded within two years of each other, Tiffany & Co. in 1837 and Patek Philippe in 1839. In 1851 they forged a partnership that would see Tiffany become the first official Patek Philippe retailer in the United States. The Genevan watchmaker has also created several special limited editions for the American jeweler dating back to the beginning of the 21st century and, to date, Tiffany is the only retailer in the world to be featured on a Patek dial. These Tiffany & Co.-signed models have been increasingly coveted by collectors. A 2016 navy blue-dial Ref. 5711 signed by the jeweler sold at Sotheby’s Important Watches auction for $150,000 in 2019.

The latest version is not only signed by both Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co., but is also marked with “170th Anniversary 1851-2021 Tiffany & Co. – Patek Philippe” on the sapphire-crystal caseback. It houses the self-winding caliber 26-330 SC and is mounted on an integrated steel bracelet with satin-finished and polished links that are hand-applied in a process that takes 55 steps.

To say that this will be one of the most coveted watches of the year would be an understatement. The dial of this particular Nautilus will stand out across a room and certainly stand apart from any other 5711s. For those looking to swipe one up in New York, the Tiffany & Co. flagship is currently undergoing a major renovation but the jeweler has opened a sprawling multi-level space just next door where the Patek Philippe shop-in-shop boutique can be found on the second floor. Run, don’t walk!

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Kith Opens a Pop-Up Shop in Apsen Stocked With Its Festive Holiday Line

Kith is celebrating the holidays with a little extra cheer this season. For the fifth year, Kith has opened a pop-up shop in Aspen, Colo. Located at 228 S. Mill Street, the new store will be open daily throughout the season. According to Kith, the 1,900 square-foot shop references “an old-school, ‘Home Alone’ vibe.” On tap at the pop-up will be the company’s new “Kithmas” collection, featuring apparel, accessories and home goods for men, women and kids. The 93-piece range includes Kith apparel and accessories, as well as co-branded items created in collaboration with Monopoly, Swarovski, Medicom Toy and Eastpak. It will also...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Vacheron Constantin’s New NYC Exhibition Showcases Vintage Watches Never Before Seen in the US

Vacheron Constantin is continuing to celebrate its sprawling New York City flagship, the Swiss watchmaker’s biggest store in the world. On the heels of several cocktail parties and events, the company has now unveiled an exhibition, on now through March 2022, highlighting a selection of mid-century watches by the Swiss company that typically reside in Vacheron’s museum. If you’re a collector, or if you just love watches, it’s well worth stopping by for an ogle—this is the first time the watches in the show have been stateside. Dubbed the “Nickname” exhibition, the show celebrates watches with playful aliases, like the “butterfly,” ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Gucci Handcuffs and a Dalí-Designed Watch Headline Phillips’s December Jewels Sale

Still looking for a special holiday gift? Phillips might have just what the doctor ordered. On Monday night at 5 p.m. EST, the auction house will hold its December Jewels live auction in its new headquarters at New York’s 432 Park Avenue. There will be 120 lots in total with pieces from JAR, Bulgari, Chopard, Cartier and other big names. We perused through the jewelry in person recently and can say, without a doubt, the highlight will be the pair of 18-karat rose gold cuffs with 101.50-carats of colored diamonds by American-born, Parisian-based jeweler, Joel Arthur Rosenthal, known as JAR. Whoever takes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Washington Post

Can’t Find a Rolex or Patek Philippe? Blame the Reddit Crowd

It’s not just toys, tech and turkey that are in short supply this Christmas. Rolex watches will be harder to find too. Luckily for bling seekers, there are other ways to get in on the luxury watch boom. A combination of lockdown savings, roaring markets (until recently at least), revenge...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
manofmany.com

Patek Philippe’s Most Sought-After Watch Gets the Tiffany Treatment

Commiserations to watch lovers the world over. The Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 5711 has been reborn, transforming what was already one of the most sought-after timepieces globally into a true grail, courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Stunningly crafted and instantly recognisable, the new Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe 5711 is a limited-edition release that has fans at fever pitch, but it’s not all good news. In fact, according to Patek Phillipe president Thierry Stern, its release marks one ‘big problem’.
BEAUTY & FASHION
the-saleroom.com

PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH

"PATEK PHILIPPE: A NAUTILUS STAINLESS STEEL LADY'S BRACELET WATCH with automatic movement, the blue dial with date aperture, baton numerals and steel hands, with original Patek Philippe watch box, outer box, and certificate of origin dated 2015, Ref 7118/1A-001, No 5949434/6067695, Cal 324SC, case diameter approx. 35mm. Provenance: From a private London watch collection.
InsideHook

The Holy Grail of Watches Now Comes in Tiffany Blue

Today, the most important city in the watchmaking world isn’t Geneva. Instead, it’s split between New York, Beverly Hills and San Francisco. That’s where you’ll find the three Tiffany boutiques that will be taking delivery of the most coveted new timepiece in recent memory: the final version of the Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 5711 featuring a Tiffany Blue dial.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nautilus#The Dial#Beverly Hills#Swiss#Tiffany Co#Phillips#American
Robb Report

Gucci and The North Face Team Up for a Punchy New Collaboration

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Ralph Lauren Dropped a Digital Winter-Themed Collection Exclusively on Roblox

Ralph Lauren has taken its first steps into the metaverse by launching a digital collection of gender-neutral clothing exclusively for Roblox, an online gaming platform. Within the holiday-themed experience, dubbed “The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape,” the avatars can wear up to eight sportswear looks from the brand’s Polo Sport, Stadium and Snow Beach archives. Select items from the current collections will also be available, with most of the clothing coming in bold colors and sporty graphics. Fans can expect new products to drop weekly, ranging from new looks to limited-edition accessories, and surprise bonus items. Roblox was launched in 2006 and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Harry Winston’s Newest Jewelry Watch Is a Diamond-Covered Ode to Gratitude

Amidst the onslaught of sports watches—including a very much talked about limited-edition blue-dialed one—you may find yourself a little lost when searching for something more festive for yourself or a loved one. Leave it to Harry Winston to deliver this colorful, diamond-studded jewelry watch for those looking to dazzle during the holidays. The Premier Sunflower Automatic not only adds the requisite decorative touch with a slew of diamonds but also works on a symbolic level: The sunflower is said to represent gratitude, which makes it perfect for the season. The combination of precious gems—4.66 carats of diamonds and a quarter-carat of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Blancpain Unveils Two Striking Fifty Fathoms Dive Watches in Titanium and Red Gold

Blancpain’s iconic Fifty Fathoms collection is adding two distinguished models to its line-up. The Swiss watchmaker launched a new edition of the Fifty Fathoms Tourbillion 8 Jours watch this week. Within a subseries of seven pieces, the two new diver watches are crafted from special grade 23 titanium and red gold materials—both versions are also satin-finished. Each addition sports a 45 mm case and the Tourbillion 8 Jours series’s signature floating tourbillion at 12 o’clock. The refined blue dials with sunburst finish certainly elevate these pieces above your regular dive watch (the tourbillion helps in that regard, too), but the syringe hands...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Robb Report

How Chanel’s Most Iconic Fragrance Inspired an Extravagant New Line of High Jewelry

“I didn’t want this N°5 High Jewelry collection to be just a tribute,” says Patrice Leguéreau, director of Chanel’s Fine Jewelry Creation Studio, of the Parisian maison’s first jewels designed with its iconic fragrance in mind. “I conceived it as an immersive experience,” he says, “a journey into what constitutes the very soul and the secrets of the N°5 perfume.” Pioneering fashion titan, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel created the fragrance in 1921 to offer an eau de parfum for the modern woman. It was the first of its kind by a couture house. It has remained a staple for women’s beauty...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Ye and Demna Drop Exclusive Prison-Reform Merch on Amazon Fashion

An American gangster and convicted murder spurred one of the year’s biggest merch drops. On the heels of his coming out as Demna, the Vetements co-founder and Balenciaga creative director formerly known as Demna Gvasalia teamed with Kanye West-turned-Ye on a limited-edition line of apparel calling attention to the case of Larry Hoover, the Chicago gang leader serving six life sentences in Colorado for a litany of offenses including murder, extortion and money laundering. Fans at Ye’s Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum benefit concert Thursday night—where longtime foe Drake put his beef with the “College Dropout” rapper aside to make a special appearance—got...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain. Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue. Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Vintage Watch Dealer Harry Fane on London’s Best Tailor, ‘Running’ in Hyde Park and Great Cartier Finds

Over the past four decades, Harry Fane has become the go-to source for vintage Cartier watches and jewelry, which he sells out of his private gallery, Obsidian, in London’s Mayfair. He began his career at Sotheby’s London, LA and New York, before venturing off on his own to sell American art, eventually homing in on smaller collectibles. Looking for a coveted Cartier Crash timepiece? Fane sold the last of 20 to be made in the ultra-rare London series but is known for hunting down equally rare models. Need the delicate mechanism of a Cartier Mystery Clock repaired? His team has...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Bob’s Watches and Revolve Team Up to Offer a Slew of Coveted Rolexes in Time for the Holidays

Pre-owned watch dealer, Bob’s Watches, and online men’s and women’s fashion retailer, Revolve, have teamed up to offer a slew of coveted Rolexes just in time for the season of gifting. Getting your hands on a new Rolex at retail is almost impossible this year—just swing by any Rollie dealer and you will endless empty glass vitrines. Rumor has it that keeping new Rolexes in stock has been so difficult that the company might be considering creating dummy watches, so clients can still try on timepieces while putting their names down on waiting lists. But what if you want to get your...
RETAIL
Markets Insider

A rare ape CryptoPunk NFT just sold for over $10 million

Huge money continues to pour into digital collectibles, otherwise known as non-fungible tokens. CryptoPunk #4156, a rare ape NFT, sold for 2,500 ether, or about $10.26 million. The Thursday transaction marks one of the largest NFT sales ever. NFTs are one-of-a-kind digital items that users can buy and sell across...
PETS
Robb Report

How to Wear Corduroy, the Cold-Weather Staple That’s Never Looked More Stylish

The earliest iterations of corduroy can be traced back to ancient Egypt, making it one of the oldest fabrics in the history of garb. As such, the distinctly ribbed textile has lived many lives—a luxurious insulator for medieval nobles, a hardy uniform for 19th-century factory workers, a fixture in the wardrobes of ‘60s preppies and ‘70s rockers. This fall, corduroy is once again at the fore of men’s fashion but, this time around, it’s ditching those connotations and proving its range. This season sees corduroy applied to much more than the expected 5-pocket pants and sack suits, offering countless ways to enjoy...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Robb Report

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy