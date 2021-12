Veterans Day has arrived and if you’re looking for a way to further learn, celebrate and support local veterans, Heroes Hall Museum in Costa Mesa may just be the place to start. What was once a 1942 Santa Ana Army Air Base barracks building was renovated and opened to the public as Heroes Hall back in 2017. The free museum is open year-round and is dedicated to highlighting the heroism and personal experiences of all veterans.

