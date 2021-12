Today's video focuses on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), recent news affecting the company, and its earnings, reported Nov. 9. Here are some highlights from the video. Coinbase reported $1.235 billion in revenue, down 39% sequentially due to the heavy volatility in the crypto market. In its shareholder letter, management reminded investors that the crypto economy is still young and Coinbase should not base itself on quarterly results. The majority of its revenue comes from trading fees, roughly $1.1 billion, but its subscription services, including other solutions, were up 41% sequentially, reaching total revenue of $145 million.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO