It's become a bit cliche and maybe a bit beat to death as well to say this, but it's okay to not be okay. I'm able to write this from a fortunate perspective. The holiday season is easily my favorite time of year, and this long weekend has reminded me of that. I was lucky to be able to gather with a few family members on Thursday -- watching football with my uncle, sharing laughs, good food, and cocktails with my family, and just feeling the love around the table.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO