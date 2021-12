The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network gives out their top Draft Kings lineups for Friday & Saturday. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) give out their top college football dfs lineups for Friday & Saturday. Will Bailey Zappe continue the air success on the road in San Antonio? Will Frank Harris and UTSA be able to take advantage of a bad Western Kentucky defense? Could Brittain Covey have another special teams touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the Pac 12 Championship? Will Sam Hartman out dual Kenny Pickett in what should be a wild ACC Championship between Wake Forest and Pittsburgh? Will Camerun Peoples and Appalachian State get revenge on Levi Lewis and Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship? Is Marquez Cooper of Kent State a must play in the MAC Championship against Northern Illinois? Will Jaylen Warren and Oklahoma State have the same success against Baylor as the first matchup? Can Rocky Lombardi throw for another 500 yards against a bad Kent State defense? Will Bryce Young and Alabama struggle against an amazing Georgia Bulldogs defense? Will Anthony Brown and Oregon Struggle to throw the ball against Utah? Can Cade McNamara have any air success against a tough Iowa Hawkeyes defense? Plus, the guys give out their top College Basketball DFS lineup for Friday. All on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.

