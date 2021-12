TTControl announces the launch of the high-performance TTC 2000 series of electronic control units (ECU) that are designed from the ground up to meet the needs of intelligent vehicles. The series consists of complete sets of compatible ECU families with different processing power, scalable according to advanced and automated off-highway applications. The first member of this series, the mid-sized TTC 2300 family, will kick off sales with its premiere presentation at Agritechnica 2022. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2022.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO