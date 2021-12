Partnership will further accelerate Mistplay as a leading play-to-earn and game discovery platform for mobile games. Mistplay (“Mistplay” or the “Company”), a leading play-to-earn and game discovery platform for mobile games, announced the completion of a definitive agreement with GrowthCurve Capital (“GrowthCurve”) whereby GrowthCurve will become the majority shareholder in Mistplay to support the Company in its next phase of growth. This partnership marks a new milestone in Mistplay’s mission to deliver differentiated engagement with mobile gamers and provide solutions to help mobile gaming publishers grow their high-quality user bases at scale.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO