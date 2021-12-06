ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Top Official At OC’s Green Power Agency Abruptly Resigns Just Before Launch

By Noah Biesiada
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The second in command at Orange County’s new green energy agency has abruptly resigned after being overheard during a public meeting broadcast on Zoom in what seemed to be an intense exchange between her and the CEO. The abrupt departure of Antonia Castro-Graham, the agency’s chief operating officer, comes...

voiceofoc.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
City
Irvine, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Business
Orange County, CA
Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
Voice of OC

Today Santa Ana Officials Will Reimagine City’s Landscape for the Next Few Decades

For the first time in nearly 40 years, Santa Ana’s foundational planning document known as the General Plan is due for a major overhaul on Tuesday. The policy of long-term goals and visions for this built-out city of 330,000 people — which is supposed to guide city leaders’ choices on issues of housing, transportation, public services, open space, and community health — hasn’t been comprehensively revised since 1982.
SANTA ANA, CA
Voice of OC

2022 Akumal Festival Grant Recipients Announced

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Residency exchange program creates bridge for international artwork collaboration. Orange County, CA – Four artists have been awarded grants as part of Community Engagement’s Akumal...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Power Agency#The Green Power Authority#Brandman College#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Ethics
Voice of OC

OC’s First Clean Energy Agency Finally Picks Power Plans

Orange County residents looking to jump on the county’s new municipal electric utility now know exactly what they’re getting offered after the agency’s board of directors approved their rate plans. But the question of cost still hasn’t been answered. The Orange County Power Authority was formed almost a year ago...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Reyna Gonzalez, Norberto Santana, Jr. Finalists for Notable Ruben Salazar Award

A Voice of OC article as told to Norberto Santana, Jr. by Reyna Gonzalez is one of three finalist digital entries in the statewide Ruben Salazar Awards. The award is bestowed by the Latino Journalists of California for journalists in the state “who have exemplified journalistic excellence while contributing to a better understanding of Latinos in the United States through fair and accurate reporting.”
SANTA ANA, CA
Voice of OC

LeBrón: Learning from COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Missteps, Keys to COVID-19 Vaccine Equity for Orange County’s 5-11 Year Old Children

Millions of exhausted parents, educators, and health care providers have been anxiously awaiting COVID-19 vaccines for young children. The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11. The Biden Administration and state and Orange County communities are embarking on a long awaited effort to vaccinate 5 to 11 year old children. At question is whether we have learned from this year’s inequitable rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for adults in Orange County. Wealthier, whiter communities (mostly in south Orange County) had earlier access to the COVID-19 vaccine compared to low-income communities and communities of color who had been hit hardest by the pandemic. This includes residents in north Orange County cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Westminster, and Garden Grove and households with low-wage workers whose work was classified as “essential work” while employers and customers took little action to promote workers’ workplace safety and health. As a public health practitioner and professor, I call upon our public health leaders to put equity top of mind in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout effort for children 5 to 11 years of age.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Martz: Let’s Say “Yes” to a Cultural and Natural History Museum in Orange County

A massive animal skeleton, bigger than a tiger, swims through the air at the L.A. County Natural History Museum, one front paw reaching forward and two big bulging eye sockets ogling visitors. This impressive skeleton is an extinct aquatic mammal called Desmostylian, and it was discovered in Orange County. Yet, schoolchildren and curious adults have to travel to Los Angeles to experience the full visual impact of this impressive creature. Why? Because Orange County does not have its own natural history museum.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

This Giving Tuesday, Support Voice of OC with Swagger

The Voice of OC 2021 Giving Tuesday shop is another way readers can help build a better local news ecosystem for Orange County… and look good while doing it. Our shop is full of swagger representing Voice of OC, “your check on local government.” We have insulated coffee mugs, tri-blend t-shirts (unisex and women’s), Arts & Culture tote bags, notepads and sweatshirts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy