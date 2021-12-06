ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Building the Deck of Your Dreams

wsmag.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffice al fresco or simply a COVID-safe space to relax and commune with family and friends — many Americans are devoting time and financial resources to creating an outdoor living experience in their own backyards. Driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, many homeowners are...

wsmag.net

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
Cult of Mac

Build your dream workspace setup with HumanCentric’s ultimate giveaway

This post on home office setups is brought to you by HumanCentric. Itching to upgrade your work-from-home experience? HumanCentric, a desk accessories and workspace design brand based in Chicago, is giving away a bundle of three new products every Friday that will transform any home office. Each winner gets the company’s desk shelf system, laptop riser and headphone stand — three matching accessories that work together to level up both the look and productivity of any workspace.
HOME & GARDEN
Grazia

This Secret Outlet Will Let You Create Your Dream Home On A Serious Budget

After the past year, where we all spent more time in our homes than we care to remember, we're more conscious of our surroundings than ever before. Naturally, sales of homewares skyrocketed during each lockdown and now, how you dress your home is as important as how you dress yourself. But the thing about great interiors is this: they tend to come with a hefty price tag, which can be demoralising as you try to find a way to create your dream space without spending all of your money.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Real Estate#Commuting#Design#Green Building#Covid#Americans
Grazia

Your Dream Kitchen Starts Here

When it comes to rooms that make a home, the kitchen is definitely up there. It’s key to our well-being, whether we’re rustling up a nourishing meal that makes us feel good or simply de-stressing by baking a cake. For many of us, it’s also where we come together to cook and eat with loved ones.
HOME & GARDEN
Santa Maria Times

Focus your spending & deck the halls with DIY decor

Decorating is one of the joys of the holiday season. Families often decorate together, and such traditions may include dressing the Christmas tree and hanging holiday lights around the house. A day spent making homemade ornaments is another great way to decorate and spend quality time together as a family...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
delawaretoday.com

Deck Your Holiday Party With Design Tips From Delaware Experts

Local event planning and interior design experts share how to add sparkle and style into your holiday party in Delaware this year. Cher Przelomski has been a trendsetter in entertaining for more than 30 years, designing dazzling table settings, fanciful themes and game plans that ensure parties progress flawlessly. The...
DELAWARE STATE
kozzradio.com

GEAR: This Lars Ulrich Toilet Will Haunt Your Dreams

Remember that guy Prince Midnight and his skeleton guitar, which he claimed was made from the actual bones of his dead uncle?. It’s not clear if that was a hoax, but he does have a new invention that will HAUNT YOUR DREAMS. It’s a LARS ULRICH toilet, and it might...
ENTERTAINMENT
destinationido.com

Plan Your Dream Caribbean Wedding

Embrace the warmth of love with a Caribbean destination wedding at the all-inclusive Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic, where five-star luxury is married to custom-designed celebrations from renowned New York wedding and event planner Karen Bussen. With the Weddings by...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
tnrealestatelistings.com

Tips for Single Homebuyers: How To Make Your Dream a Reality

If you’re living on your own and looking to buy a home, know that you can make your dream a reality with thoughtful planning and the right team of experts. Research from Freddie Mac shows 28% of all households (36.1 million) are sole-person, and that number is growing. Over the past 40 years, the number of sole-person households has nearly doubled, and that’s a trend that’s expected to continue. According to Freddie Mac:
REAL ESTATE
SPY

Keep the Fire Roaring With the Best Fireplace Tools

Nothing gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling on a chilly night like the orange spark of a fire. And while having a fireplace is definitely a decadent privilege for anybody, having a set of fireplace tools is essential. Along with keeping your fireplace clean and maintained, these accessories can help you use it more safely. Having a well-organized set also adds a more cohesive and attractive look to the room your fireplace is in. Some of these kits only consist of tools and a simple stand, while others include firewood racks as well — the kind you choose will all...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Underused Dining Room Becomes the Ultimate Home Office With an IKEA Hack That Saved a Handy Homeowner Up to $10,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kristin Purcell spent this past year working from her Florida home and needed a designated space for an office. The creative lead — and chief candle pourer — behind the popular online decor shop, Henro Company, Purcell originally thought she’d use a spare bedroom but decided against that once she realized her formal dining room was actually the perfect spot for what she needed: an underused, quiet first floor room where she’d also be able to easily keep tabs on her young son. “The space is a great size — 13-feet by 13-feet, has a nice big window, a tray ceiling, and wood floors,” says Purcell. What it didn’t have though: statement-making storage, which Purcell felt like the room needed for practical and aesthetic reasons, particularly with its location right near her home’s entry. “I couldn’t just add a desk and some floating shelves,” she says. “I wanted it to wow people when they walked in.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC4

Tips for decking your halls safely this Christmas season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Christmas is a little over two weeks away, which means many people are getting in the holiday spirit and decorating their homes. But one decoration specifically is a cause for concern — candles. December is the peak month for home candle fires, so if you’re decorating your home with them, there […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
goodshomedesign.com

This 28′ Tiny Cottage Home With 2 Lofts Is A Quaint Beauty

Tiny homes can be the most affordable dream homes for those who want to buy something on a budget. This tiny cottage has only 28’, but it is more than enough for a young couple as it is equipped with two lofts, a kitchen, an open living room, and even a covered porch.
MOORESVILLE, NC
shreveportmag.com

Waitress fired after diners left a $4,400 tip and management forced her to split it

What was intended to be an extreme act of kindness turned into a nightmare for at least one waitress at a restaurant in Arkansas. A large group of business professionals shared a meal together and when it came time to pay the bill, each person in attendance tipped their waitress $100. An incredible $4,400 was to be split between the two waitresses who waited on the large party. However, the waitresses were in for a surprise when their manager told them their large tip would have to be split among their coworkers – even those who didn’t wait on the large party.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy