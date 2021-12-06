ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Anaheim High School’s ‘Colonist’ Mascot Stick Around?

By Hosam Elattar
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 3 days ago
The fate of the Anaheim High School’s 100 year old mascot — the Colonists — could be decided this month amid a debate on whether the image should stay after local indigienous people have called it out as offensive. The board’s expected decision comes after the district gave the...

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

