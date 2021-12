As a user of Camtasia Video Editing Software I have many times ran into an issue that cost me lots of time. I suppose if I’d taken the time to visit the TechSmith knowledge base or perhaps looked for a solution online I may have found an answer to my problem right away. Fact of the matter, I took neither of those options. We’ll just chalk it up to the male thing that is akin to not stopping and asking for directions. I did devise a work around method to get past the issue but that method is far from ideal.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO