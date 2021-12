VPs hosting stands for virtual private server hosting Virtual private server is essential a private server where as in shared Hosting you would be hosting your website among a multitude of other websites having a private server or a virtual private server is more similar to your own computer this means that your private server or Virtual private server in this case would host specifically your website and no others when you buy a VPs essentially what you are doing is buying your own private server or at least renting it all of the software which runs on this virtual private machine is entirely up to you.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO