Spurred by the pandemic and digital health innovation, healthcare organizations are spending more money than ever before on healthcare technology, both to update what they have and prepare for a new future in care delivery. — A new report by Deloitte finds that investment in healthcare technology is soaring to new levels, spurred by both the pandemic and expectations that the industry will embrace new tools and platforms to improve care after COVID-19.

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO