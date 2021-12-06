ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"They'll Stay Here." - Pep Guardiola Gives Major Update on Man City's January Transfer Window

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYDpa_0dFIAuE500

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before the final Group A clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola confirmed five academy stars will be travelling with the Manchester City squad.

Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, CJ Egan-Riley, and Romeo Lavia are their names, and they're players who may be familiar to some supporters - particularly with their involvement in the Carabao Cup this season.

After speaking at length about the quality they possess, the manager was asked whether, if a suitable loan deal arose in January, the club would accept it.

Guardiola's response was firm, "They'll stay here. We don't have loans and we need them."

We've seen Manchester City academy graduates Tommy Doyle and Taylor Harwood-Bellis both go out on loan this season, experiencing new countries and enjoying first-team football.

The Catalan was asked what type of move do the club look at for these players when deciding on their development.

"Development at the moment is to show they can play every week. After seeing which manager is there. We try to let them improve in the way we believe.

"As managers maybe they should go, go the way they want to play. They can do it in the second team but they aren't strong enough in the competition to make the step.

"They are training with the first team, the competition is so high, the quality the rhythm. That's why it's good to stay with us," Guardiola concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails huge victory as Man City edge past dogged West Ham

Pep Guardiola hailed a huge victory after his Manchester City side overcame heavy snow and a dogged West Ham side.A 33rd-minute strike from Ilkay Gundogan and a late Fernandinho effort earned the champions a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League success at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.The first half of the match was played in heavy snow which made the line markings and the ball difficult to see.City manager Guardiola said: “The amount of chances we created, especially in the first half, in the conditions that both teams played in – it was a huge victory for us, for the effort of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Yardbarker

"They Did An Incredible Job!" - Pep Guardiola Snubs Man City Players for Personal 'Man of the Match' Award Against West Ham

The Sky Blues moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Chelsea, as they claimed an impressive victory against David Moyes' side in the east side of Manchester. Wintery conditions heavily impacted the fixture, with large amounts of snow leading to an extended half-time interval, as ground staff attempted to clear the playing surface after heavy snowfall in the opening 45 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City facing injury ‘emergency’ ahead of hectic schedule, Pep Guardiola reveals

Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City could be facing an “emergency” as injuries, illness and suspensions cut into his squad.The Premier League champions have been without midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden for recent games due to coronavirus, in the Belgian’s case, and knocks for the England pair.De Bruyne is now out of isolation but Wednesday’s trip to Aston Villa will come too soon while Grealish and Foden are still to prove their fitness.To add to the issues, defender Aymeric Laporte will miss the game after collecting his fifth booking of the season against West Ham on Sunday.Manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transfer Window#Man City#Stay Here#Rb Leipzig#The Champions League#Manchester City Academy#Catalan
SkySports

Jack Grealish: Pep Guardiola says Man City club-record signing must reach his best this season

Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish must produce his best in the remainder of the season but has praised the way the club's record signing has settled in at Manchester City. England international Grealish, 26, joined City from Aston Villa for a British-record £100m in the summer and could return from injury to face his former club at Villa Park on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Pep Guardiola amazed at Man City intensity, praises West Ham attack

Pep Guardiola’s praise for his Manchester City men was effusive after a 2-1 win over West Ham United at a snow-filled Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Guardiola had almost as many compliments for West Ham as he did for his team, calling the Irons the best channel-attackers in the Premier League, but make no mistake about the root of his joy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: I'll keep making selection surprises

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he'll continue to rotate players through his line-up. City were depleted for the midweek victory at Aston Villa but have been boosted with the return of five first-team stars at Claudio Ranieri's Watford. "Sometimes we let them rest but everyone has to be ready,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola welcomes his Tinkerman reputation ahead of clash with Claudio Ranieri's Watford as Man City boss vows to continue making 'MAD' selection decisions

Pep Guardiola promised to continue making 'mad' decisions in charge of Manchester City before meeting the original Tinkerman on Saturday. City were depleted for the midweek victory at Aston Villa but have been boosted with the return of five first-team stars at Claudio Ranieri's Watford. Ferran Torres is now the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva: 'He is the best'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called match-winner Bernardo Silva "the best" after his stunning goal sealed victory at Aston Villa. The midfielder's sensational volley and Ruben Dias’ opener earned City a 2-1 win on Wednesday. Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for the hosts, who made the champions work in the second half, but they could not find a leveller.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

'One More Week' - Pep Guardiola Handed Fitness Boost Concerning Key Man City Forward Amid Demanding Fixture Run

The Premier League champions have been without the services of Ferran Torres since he suffered a foot fracture in Spain's run to the UEFA Nations League final in October. The 21-year-old has begun individual training sessions ahead of an expected return to full first-team training in late December, which will see Pep Guardiola continue to operate with a false nine in the absence of a recognised striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
262
Followers
3K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy