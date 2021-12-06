"They'll Stay Here." - Pep Guardiola Gives Major Update on Man City's January Transfer Window

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before the final Group A clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola confirmed five academy stars will be travelling with the Manchester City squad.

Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, CJ Egan-Riley, and Romeo Lavia are their names, and they're players who may be familiar to some supporters - particularly with their involvement in the Carabao Cup this season.

After speaking at length about the quality they possess, the manager was asked whether, if a suitable loan deal arose in January, the club would accept it.

Guardiola's response was firm, "They'll stay here. We don't have loans and we need them."

We've seen Manchester City academy graduates Tommy Doyle and Taylor Harwood-Bellis both go out on loan this season, experiencing new countries and enjoying first-team football.

The Catalan was asked what type of move do the club look at for these players when deciding on their development.

"Development at the moment is to show they can play every week. After seeing which manager is there. We try to let them improve in the way we believe.

"As managers maybe they should go, go the way they want to play. They can do it in the second team but they aren't strong enough in the competition to make the step.

"They are training with the first team, the competition is so high, the quality the rhythm. That's why it's good to stay with us," Guardiola concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra