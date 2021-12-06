ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curious Kids: why can't we put a space station on the Moon?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy can't we put a space station on the Moon? - Ronak, aged 17, Jaipur, India. A space station on the Moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the Earth and reaching further into the Solar System or even the Milky...

Space.com

Former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin aims to help the next generation reach for the stars

Former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin is working to help the next generation reach the same lofty heights that he did. Melvin, a retired NASA astronaut, completed two space shuttle missions to the International Space Station during his tenure, one in 2008 and the other in 2009. But in the years since then, Melvin has been hard at work following in his parents' footsteps.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Black hole jet ejected by supermassive black hole is shaped like a helix

An extraordinary galactic jet ejected from a supermassive black hole boasts a corkscrew-like helical structure, new ground-based telescope views reveal. The black hole lies at the center of an elliptical galaxy called Messier 87 (M87), which is located roughly 55 million light-years from Earth. The black hole — the first, and only, black hole ever photographed — is about 6.5 billion times more massive than the sun and shoots out a stream of material, also known as a galactic jet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Exploration#Apollo
Space.com

Comet Leonard is at its closest to Earth right now. Here's how to spot it.

Comet Leonard, the brightest comet of the year, made its closest approach to Earth today (Dec. 12) and should be visible through binoculars and telescopes, weather permitting. Officially known as Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard), Comet Leonard was discovered in January by astronomer Gregory J. Leonard of the Mount Lemmon Infrared Observatory in Arizona. On Sunday, it passed Earth at a range of 21 million miles (34 million km), but is still not visible to the unaided eye, according to EarthSky.org.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s $10 Billion James Webb Space Telescope Fully Fueled for Launch

In preparation for launch later this month, ground teams have successfully completed the delicate operation of loading the James Webb Space Telescope with the propellant it will use to steer itself while in space. In order to make critical course corrections shortly after launch, to maintain its prescribed orbit nearly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Wired

Gravitational Waves Should Permanently Distort Spacetime

Since that first detection almost six years ago, physicists have been trying to figure out how to measure this so-called “memory effect.”. “The memory effect is absolutely a strange, strange phenomenon,” said Paul Lasky, an astrophysicist at Monash University in Australia. “It’s really deep stuff.”. Their...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Discovery of Sub-Earth Planet: Ultra-Light and Super-Fast Exoplanet Is Not Like Anything in Our Solar System

As far as extrasolar planets go, ‘GJ 367 b’ is a featherweight. With half the mass of Earth, the newly discovered planet is one of the lightest among the nearly 5000 exoplanets known today. It takes the extrasolar planet approximately eight hours to orbit its parent star. With a diameter of just over 9000 kilometers, GJ 367 b is slightly larger than Mars. The planetary system is located just under 31 light years from Earth and is thus ideal for further investigation. The discovery demonstrates that it is possible to precisely determine the properties of even the smallest, least massive exoplanets. Such studies provide a key to understanding how terrestrial planets form and evolve.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Discovering Dark Matter: New Clue From Mysterious Clouds Circling Spinning Black Holes

Gravitational waves are cosmic ripples in the fabric of space and time that emanate from catastrophic events in space, like collisions of black holes and neutron stars — the collapsed cores of massive supergiant stars. Extremely sensitive gravitational-wave detectors on Earth, like the Advanced LIGO and Virgo detectors, have successfully observed dozens of gravitational-wave signals, and they’ve also been used to search for dark matter: a hypothetical form of matter thought to account for approximately 85% of all matter in the Universe. Dark matter may be composed of particles that do not absorb, reflect, or emit light, so they cannot be detected by observing electromagnetic radiation. Dark matter is material that cannot be seen directly, but we know that dark matter exists because of the effect it has on objects that we can observe directly.
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

Russian Cosmonaut will hop on the trampoline to space (SpaceX Dragon Capsule) next fall

The Russian space agency Roscosmos plans to send Cosmonaut Anna Kikina to space on a SpaceX Dragon Capsule next September. The US and Russia have long been both competitors and partners in space. While the space race saw the two countries at odds, the International Space Station has been a long-term project built off the partnership of the nations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

How TIMED Flies: NASA Upper Atmosphere Mission Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Launched in 2001, NASA’s TIMED mission has now spent 20 years surveying the complicated dynamics of Earth’s upper atmosphere. Short for Thermosphere, Ionosphere, Mesosphere Energetics and Dynamics, TIMED observes the chemistry and dynamics where Earth’s atmosphere meets space. On its 20th anniversary, the scientific community is reflecting on what they’ve learned from TIMED’s two decades of operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Ensuring That NASA’s DART Kinetic Impactor Asteroid Deflector Hits Its Target

Although the chance of an asteroid impacting Earth is small, even a relatively small asteroid of about 500 feet (about 150 meters) across carries enough energy to cause widespread damage around the impact site. NASA leads efforts in the U.S. and worldwide both to detect and track potentially hazardous asteroids and to study technologies to mitigate or avoid impacts on Earth. If an asteroid were discovered and determined to be on a collision course with Earth, one response could be to launch a “kinetic impactor” – a high-velocity spacecraft that would deflect the asteroid by ramming into it, altering the asteroid’s orbit slightly so that it misses Earth. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will be the first mission to demonstrate asteroid deflection using a kinetic impactor.
ASTRONOMY
MLive

Lunar rover spots cube-shaped object on far side of the moon

A mysterious object has been spotted on the horizon by China’s Yutu 2 rover as it worked its way across Von Kármán crater on the far side of the moon, reports say. A report by Space.com explained that in November, during the mission’s 36th lunar day, Yutu 2 spotted a “cube-shaped object” on the horizon about 260 feet (80 meters) to the north. The observation was noted in a recent log of the lunar rover’s activities, published by Our Space, “a Chinese language science outreach channel affiliated with the China National Space Administration (CNSA).”
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Astronomers discover enormous planet in extreme, massive star system

Astronomers have discovered a planet some previously thought to be impossible, orbiting an enormous and extremely hot star system. The planet, which orbits the two-star system b Centauri, is challenging assumptions about where planets can form. Located in the constellation of Centaurus, 325 light-years away, the b Centauri system consists...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 astronaut crew flew a meteorite back to space (briefly)

After spending 50,000 years on Earth, a meteorite got the chance to visit space again for almost three days, during the all-civilian Inspiration4 mission in September. Pilot Sian Proctor shared a video on Twitter Friday (Dec. 10) showing a fragment of the immense Canyon Diablo space rock that slammed into northern Arizona, forming Barringer Crater (better known as Meteor Crater.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

