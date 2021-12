Hippopotamuses can eat nearly 100 pounds of food daily—and, as a result, they fill the pools where they spend much of their lives with huge amounts of poop. All that excrement, new research has found, turns the pools into extensions of the hippos' guts, as bacteria and other microbes expelled into the water survive and are shared among the congregating animals. This "meta-gut," as the researchers termed it, could have major impacts on the hippos' ecosystems.

