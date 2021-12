DETROIT -- The honeymoon is officially over. Dan Campbell has drawn a lot of deserved praise for his leadership through the early days of the Detroit Lions’ latest rebuild, even as the losses have piled up. Even Matt Patricia had won four games by now in his first season, although he had also lost the locker room. And once you lose that in the NFL, you don’t usually get it back. Patricia never did, and he was fired after another embarrassment last Thanksgiving.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO