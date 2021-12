When rain—not snow—fell on the highest point of Greenland’s ice sheet this August for the first time in recorded history, it was considered a worrying anomaly related to the regions’ changing climate. Now, a new study led by Canada’s University of Manitoba and co-authored by scientists at the U.S.-based National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) shows that it’s not an outlier but a harbinger of things to come. More rain than snow will start falling in the Arctic, according to the report which was published in the journal Nature Communications on Nov. 30, and the transition is likely to occur decades earlier than previously thought. Projections from the latest models show an anticipated steep increase in Arctic precipitation—mostly rain—starting as early as 2050, instead of 2070 as the original modeling showed. The shift is occurring due to rapid warming, sea ice loss, and changes in weather patterns caused by increasing global temperatures.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO