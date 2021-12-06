ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Boosting the body's response to infections with a bio-inspired peptide

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere along the long and winding road of evolution, our ancestors lost the ability to produce a small but mighty group of molecules called theta-defensins that help fight bacterial infections. More than seven million years later, researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC are creating new-and-improved versions...

medicalxpress.com



MedicalXpress

Researchers find surprising benefit to the immune system following infection

The human body's immune system weakens over time, making older adults more susceptible to infections and leaving scientists with the puzzling dilemma of how to maintain health across the lifespan. As part of continuing research at the University of Arizona Health Sciences, a recent study into how infection affects the immune system resulted in a surprising outcome that could lead to new immunotherapies to prevent disease and novel ways to strengthen the aging immune system.
TUCSON, AZ
beckershospitalreview.com

Antihistamines boost immunotherapy response, MD Anderson study suggests

Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to an MD Anderson study published Nov. 24 in Cancer Cell. Researchers performed a retrospective analysis of clinical data from Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center patients undergoing treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors. In patients with melanoma or...
CANCER
KTEN.com

What are Peptides

Originally Posted On: https://ngpeptides.com/blog/what-are-peptides.html. Peptides are short chains of amino acids which are linked together with a chemical bond, called a peptide bond. Peptides are also known for their anabolic effects on muscle mass, as well as their anti-inflammatory properties and the ability to increase testosterone production and oxygen transport...
SCIENCE
American Academy of Pediatrics

Report offers recommendations for diagnosis, treatment of tuberculosis infection

A healthy 7-year-old who was adopted from a tuberculosis (TB)-endemic country has a routine well-child visit. The parents have no concerns about growth or development. The physical exam reveals a well-healed bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) scar in the child’s right deltoid region. A screening tuberculin skin test (TST) shows induration at 8 millimeters (mm).
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

New Link Between a Disrupted Body Clock and Inflammatory Diseases

Summary: Study identifies a significant way in which a disrupted circadian clock drives inflammation in the body’s immune cells. New research from RCSI has demonstrated the significant role that an irregular body clock plays in driving inflammation in the body’s immune cells, with implications for the most serious and prevalent diseases in humans.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dallassun.com

Antihistamine drugs might improve health of cancer patients receiving immunotherapy

Texas [US], November 26 (ANI): Around a decade ago the first checkpoint inhibitor drugs were developed to treat cancer and studies have been going on to make them more effective. According to a new research, the over-the-counter second-generation antihistamines might be able to improve the outcomes for cancer patients treated with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapies for a number of different types of cancer.
CANCER
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

CDC launches networks to boost global response to antibiotic resistance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday announced a major initiative to bolster the global response to antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The CDC said it has awarded $22 million to 28 organizations in more than 50 countries through the establishment of two networks—the Global Action in Healthcare Network (GAIHN) and the Global Antimicrobial Resistance (AR) Laboratory and Response Network. The networks will focus on preventing and limiting the spread of drug-resistant infections in healthcare settings, building laboratory capacity to detect and understand emerging resistant organisms in the community and the environment, and developing methods to identify and respond to resistant pathogens more quickly.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Six proteins upregulated years before ulcerative colitis diagnosis

(HealthDay)—Six inflammatory proteins are upregulated in plasma several years before diagnosis of ulcerative colitis, according to a report published in the November issue of Gastroenterology. Daniel Bergemalm, M.D., Ph.D., from the Örebro University Hospital in Sweden, and colleagues characterized preclinical systemic inflammation in ulcerative colitis in plasma samples biobanked from...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant professor in the...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19: The Older You Are, the More Antibodies You Have – Better Protection Against Delta Variant

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
johnstonsunrise.net

Boost your immune system

Your immune system is a network of tissues and cells that work together to defend your body against such things as viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites and even cancer cells. When your immune system senses some harmful foreign substance, it kicks into action by signaling molecules called cytokines. There are two kinds of immune responses : innate and adaptive. They work closely together but each have different functions. This may sound confusing, so to keep it simple, just think of your innate immune system as the first responders. The innate recognizes a problem and activates the adaptive immune system which works with memory, so it knows how to respond to a problem in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Rapid pathogen-specific recruitment of immune effector cells in the skin by secreted toxins

Swift recruitment of phagocytic leucocytes is critical in preventing infection when bacteria breach through the protective layers of the skin. According to canonical models, this occurs via an indirect process that is initiated by contact of bacteria with resident skin cells and which is independent of the pathogenic potential of the invader. Here we describe a more rapid mechanism of leucocyte recruitment to the site of intrusion of the important skin pathogen Staphylococcus aureus that is based on direct recognition of specific bacterial toxins, the phenol-soluble modulins (PSMs), by circulating leucocytes. We used a combination of intravital imaging, ear infection and skin abscess models, and in vitro gene expression studies to demonstrate that this early recruitment was dependent on the transcription factor EGR1 and contributed to the prevention of infection. Our findings refine the classical notion of the non-specific and resident cell-dependent character of the innate immune response to bacterial infection by demonstrating a pathogen-specific high-alert mechanism involving direct recruitment of immune effector cells by secreted bacterial products.
Nature.com

Flavivirus infections induce a Golgi stress response in vertebrate and mosquito cells

The stress of the Golgi apparatus is an autoregulatory mechanism that is induced to compensate for greater demand in the Golgi functions. NoÂ examples of Golgi stress responses due to physiological stimuli are known. Furthermore, the impact on this organelle of viral infections that occupy the vesicular transport during replication is unknown. In this work, we evaluated if a Golgi stress response is triggered during dengue and Zika viruses replication, two flaviviruses whose replicative cycle is heavily involved with the Golgi complex, in vertebrate and mosquito cells. Using GM-130 as a Golgi marker, and treatment with monensin as a positive control for the induction of the Golgi stress response, a significant expansion of the Golgi cisternae was observed in BHK-21, Vero E6 and mosquito cells infected with either virus. Activation of the TFE3 pathway was observed in the infected cells as indicated by the translocation from the cytoplasm to the nucleus of TFE3 and increased expression of pathway targeted genes. Of note, no sign of activation of the stress response was observed in CRFK cells infected with Feline Calicivirus (FCV), a virus released by cell lysis, not requiring vesicular transport. Finally, dilatation of the Golgi complex and translocation of TFE3 was observed in vertebrate cells expressing dengue and Zika viruses NS1, but not NS3. These results indicated that infections by dengue and Zika viruses induce a Golgi stress response in vertebrate and mosquito cells due to the increased demand on the Golgi complex imposed by virion and NS1 processing and secretion.
SCIENCE
yale.edu

Yale Researchers Identify Gene That Worsens Fatty Liver Disease

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects almost a quarter of adults worldwide. Yale researchers have discovered a therapeutic target for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and liver insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes. The study appears in the December 2 issue of the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Mutations...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Who Is at Risk for Developing Clostridioides Difficile Infection?

James A. McKinnell, MD: One of the things that is helpful to understand is, among the spectrum of disease between health care-associated and community-onset cases, are there subsections of these groups of patients that are at higher risk for either developing disease or really bad outcomes?. Kelly R. Reveles, PharmD,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study reveals journey of immune cells in developing zebrafish

Microglia, the immune cells of the brain, form the first line of defense against neurodegenerative diseases and traumatic brain injuries. They maintain brain homeostasis, the stable condition necessary for survival, by acting like tiny vacuum cleaners—congregating at damaged areas, removing dead, infected, or injured brain cells and tidying up unnecessary synapses. However, microglia don't originate in the brain, rather their precursor form travels there during development from their place of origin, another section of the embryo called the peripheral mesoderm. Many questions around this process, such as how the microglial precursors find their way, are currently unanswered. And, given how important these cells are for brain homeostasis in all animals, including humans, answering these questions could have a myriad of health benefits.
WILDLIFE

