13 Must Haves For Fans Of The Office

By Jennifer Williams
 3 days ago

If there's something here you decide you just have to have, we've provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you'd like us...

Hulu Pulls ‘AstroWorld’ Documentary Amidst Backlash

Hulu has pulled the documentary, “Astroworld: Concert From Hell” from its selections after backlash from subscribers and social media. Hulu removed the content after they were taken to task by people on Twitter who called the streaming company insensitive, noting that the tragedies that occurred at the AstroWorld concert are too fresh, calling Hulu’s decision to profit off of the event “insensitive” and a “cash grab”.
CinemaBlend

Turns Out, The Office Finale Originally Featured A Scene That Would Have Disproved A Major Fan Theory

The Office’s tearjerker of a series finale was released back in 2013, but it’s pretty safe to say the whole series is still viewed quite a bit by fans. I personally know at least five people who keep the show on basically 24/7, to use as comforting background noise. So the series definitely still resonates with much of the public today, which is evident by the fact that many still chomp at the bit for behind-the scenes facts. Now, apparently, one pretty big fan theory has been blown out of the water, as series star Brian Baumgartner just revealed an unaired scene featuring his character, Kevin.
WATCH: TikTok 2021 Recap: All The Trending Videos This Year

TikTok released its 2021 recap and by the words of Vanessa Pappas, their Chief Operating Officer, 2021 was a one-of-a-kind year for the social media app. “For us, 2021 was a year for connection, and we’ve seen people on TikTok laughing together, entertaining us, starting cultural phenomenons, and teaching us new things,” said Vanessa Pappas about 2021.
Deadline

‘The Office’: Freeform Acquires Non-Exclusive Rights To NBC Comedy

The Office is heading to Freeform. The Disney-owned network has struck a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution to acquire the non-exclusive rights to the hit Steve Carell-fronted sitcom and will begin airing it on January 1, 2022. Comedy Central had the exclusive syndicated rights to the long-running comedy through the end of 2021 and Viacom Media Networks will continue with a non-exclusive window through 2025. Freeform will air two marathons over New Year’s weekend, starting with a countdown of the 30 best episodes, as determined by fans, followed by a second marathon of episodes that are cast favorites. The deal will see a shakeup...
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘And Just Like That’ Debuts, ‘Succession’ and ‘The Voice’ End

A number of season finales are on tap for the next seven days, ranging from Succession to The Voice and The Masked Singer. A sequel series to Sex and the City and a number of holiday-related shows on the broadcast networks are also on their way in the week between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show More than a decade after...
freightwaves.com

Website and marketing must-haves for 2022 — Cyberly

It’s that time of the year again when budgets, goals, analysis and planning are high priorities for businesses. For marketers, it can feel like all of these things pile on at once and can become overwhelming really quickly. On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve welcomes her first repeat guest,...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled at Peacock After 4 Seasons

Class is out of session for A.P. Bio. Series creator Mike O’Brien tweeted Monday that the Peacock series is finished after four seasons and 42 episodes. A.P. Bio, about a former Harvard philosophy professor (Glenn Howerton) now teaching high school biology, was Peacock’s first scripted comedy pickup; the streamer revived it for a third season after its cancellation on NBC following season two. “I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season,” O’Brien wrote. “But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back...
Variety

Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Gets French Version With TF1 Group

Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s all-star music competition series “That’s My Jam” is set to get a French adaptation that will be produced by TF1 Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio. NBCUniversal Formats is handling international licensing on the show, which will mark the first international adaptation of “That’s My Jam.” Production is set to start next year. “That’s My Jam” is inspired by the wildly popular musical segments on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” such as “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” and “Slay It Don’t Spray It.” The French version will see celebrity guests team up and face off in musical...
TVLine

Ghosts Video: Hetty Possesses Jay and Discovers the Deliciousness of Cheetos

Ghosts is more than delivering on TVLine’s request that Jay get involved in the supernatural hijinks on the hit CBS comedy. In this Thursday’s fall finale (airing at 9/8c), a freak set of circumstances allow Hetty to accidentally possess Sam’s husband (and give his portrayer Utkarsh Ambudkar a chance to shine). While Hetty and Jay are battling for control of his body, Sam and Jay’s friends decide they want to have their wedding at the estate and send a renowned wedding planner (played by Veronica Mars vet Enrico Colantoni, who also appeared on iZombie opposite Ghosts star Rose McIver!) to scope...
TVLine

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Pitch New Christmas Movies to Hallmark Channel

Has Jimmy Kimmel gifted Hallmark Channel its next hit Christmas movie? Kimmel appeared before network president and CEO Wonya Lucas, EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly and SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo on Wednesday. The remote segment saw ABC’s late-night host pitch new “Countdown to Christmas” movies that starred many of Hallmark’s go-to actors. Take, for instance, Gnome for the Holidays starring Candace Cameron Bure. Or Mrs. Christmas Tree starring Dean Cain and Wynonna Judd. The segment culminated in a trailer for Deck the Hallmark, featuring Kimmel as jolly ol’ St. Nick and a certain Hallmark Channel queen as Mrs. Claus....
1051thebounce.com

Guns Be Like Boom

James reviews Halo Infinite and Chuck Bean has some tips for playing online. Al Beck checks in multiple times with a sports update. Amy ACRONYM Cooper joins the boys to discuss the live-action Cowboy Bebop(spoilers!). Everyone (who’s seen it) loves Hawkeye. A man buys over 2000 copies of Sneak King.
1051thebounce.com

Brent Faiyaz Drops Single ‘Mercedes’, Fans Say They Want The Album

Brent Faiyaz has dropped some new music but it is not quite what fans were hoping for. The R&B crooner has released his new single “Mercedes,” a couple of months after the release of his Drake-assisted single “Wasting Time.”. For a while, there were were rumors that the Maryland native...
Us Weekly

These Apple AirPods Are a Music Must-Have for Kristin Cavallari

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it’s November, we can officially start playing all the holiday music our heart desires. From classic carols to modern Mariah Carey hits, it’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. But as much as we enjoy these festive tunes, we try to avoid blasting “Winter Wonderland” while we’re going on a neighborhood walk — after all, seasonal songs aren’t for everyone. Unfortunately, our old iPhone headphones won’t cut it; the cord easily gets tangled and the sound quality isn’t top-notch. Thanks to a recommendation from Kristin Cavallari, we’ve decided to invest in Apple AirPods instead.
1051thebounce.com

21 of the Best Movies Set In Winter Weather

Conjuring images of snowy landscapes, barren trees, and frigid temperatures, winter weather imparts an instant and identifiable tone. It’s no wonder that a number of key films use this particular season as a constant backdrop. Rarely does the mere use of weather render such an immediate impact as it does when characters are exhaling steam as snow falls in an ever-present blanket around them. Indeed, audiences can practically feel the shivering cold through the screen.
hermannadvertisercourier.com

Shakira proud to have royal fan

Shakira is "so pleased" Princess Charlotte is a fan of her music. The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker was delighted to hear the six-year-old royal's father, Prince William, tell how his children fight over what to listen t in the mornings, with his daughter a particular fan of the Colombian singer.
1051thebounce.com

19 Gifts For Dad No Matter What Their Favorite Hobby Is

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
1051thebounce.com

5 Of The Craziest & Most Problematic Moments From America’s Next Top Model

There’s no doubt that when Tyra Banks launched America’s Next Top Model in 2003, young women from all around the world jumped at the idea to work with the supermodel and to be a part of a show that could kickstart their career. Since then, the show has gotten backlash from viewers over problematic photoshoots and the treatment from the judges, specifically Tyra herself.
