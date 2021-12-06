NordVPN is one of our favorites, and now it’s 72% off

You've installed a top-notch VPN, and make sure you use it every time you go online. So your online privacy is well and truly protected. Right?. Well, maybe not. A former Ubiquiti developer reportedly used a reputable VPN to download proprietary data, and then attempted to extort his employer for some $3.8 million. His internet connection failed, though, exposing his real IP address. Fast forward to December 2021, he's been indicted for extortion, and Ubiquiti has seen a plummeting share price and $4 billion loss in market capitalization as a result of the affair.
