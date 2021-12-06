ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Munich Re and FingerMotion's Insurtech Subsidiary Form a Collaborative Research Alliance to Advance Life & Health Insurance Transformation

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. ('FingerMotion' or the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd. ('JiuGe Technology') and Munich Re, a large global reinsurer, formed a collaborative research alliance in...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
InfoQ.com

Leading a DevOps Transformation - a Collaborative Engineering Approach

When leading a DevOps transformation, transparency and visibility can help to get teams engaged in chance. Once involved, developers can act as knowledge multipliers and contribute to change initiatives. A mixture of solving frequently-occurring problems, addressing complex problems, and showing progress of the transformation can help to keep stakeholders involved.
COMPUTERS
Dark Reading

Intel 471 Forms Tech Alliance With CyCognito

CyCognito, the leading provider of external attack surface management and attack surface protection solutions, today announced that it has established a new alliance with Intel 471, a premier cybercrime intelligence provider. CyCognito addresses a fundamental security gap created when organizations use the internet to create IT ecosystems that span on-premises,...
BUSINESS
himss.org

Be part of the global health transformation.

HIMSS Student Membership is designed for individuals engaged in formal study of healthcare information and management systems, as defined by HIMSS Board policies. Student members get all the benefits of Regular Membership at a discounted price. Student Members receive member pricing on conferences, webinars, publications and the HIMSS eLearning Academy,...
EDUCATION
Insurance Journal

AGCS, Insurtech Visicover Launch Marine Insurance Service for UK Leisure Vessel Owners

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), Allianz’ entity for large-scale corporate and specialty risks, announced the launch of an online marine insurance service designed for UK leisure vessel owners in collaboration with insurtech company Visicover. Visicover’s web-based service lets customers buy their policies online and enables them to fully self-administer...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wardsauto.com

Charge Enterprises Forms Alliance With Smart Charge America

With most major OEMs racing toward full electrification as fast as their budgets and resources allow, if their projections of accelerating demand for EVs prove anywhere near accurate, the need to efficiently charge the North American fleet of battery powered vehicles will have to expand rapidly. So Charge Enterprises –...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Infosys and Proximus Extend Collaboration on IT Application Transformation and Development

Infosys , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with Proximus, Belgium’s leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to digitally transform, develop, and maintain their IT applications with leading AI and automation solutions. Through this engagement, Infosys will support Proximus’ key digital initiatives, IT transformation programs and provide structural cost reduction, in a sustainable manner.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Nasdaq and AWS Collaborate to Transform Capital Markets

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Stock exchange operator and financial services provider Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has entered into a multiyear collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) a unit of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). The two entities will combine their expertise to build a state-of-the-art, cloud-based infrastructure for the...
MARKETS
hotelbusiness.com

Hotel Equities forms strategic alliance with Sethi Management

Hotel Equities (HE) and Sethi Management have formed a strategic alliance whereby HE will provide operational oversight, resources and national support to all 15 hotels within the Sethi portfolio. Hotel Equities began transitioning Sethi’s hotels into its portfolio in late October and will be fully integrated by Dec. 1. Sethi...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Munich Re#Insurance Company#Fingermotion#Fngr#Jiuge Technology
roi-nj.com

Jersey City-based insurance monitoring startup names insurtech expert as CMO

Jersey City-based Certificial, the intelligent insurance verification and monitoring platform, said Tuesday that it appointed Katherine Moura as chief marketing officer. In her new role at the Jersey City-based firm, Moura will lead all marketing strategy and brand development as the company continues to build on momentum from its Series A funding.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Forbes

Three Hybrid Work Trends Transforming Collaboration—For The Better

Hybrid work models are increasingly appealing for companies across a variety of industries. Yet, most organizations don’t have a clear vision of what that looks like for day-to-day collaboration. There’s urgency to get started, though: Over half of U.S. workers prefer flexibility and report that hybrid arrangements could help reduce stress.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Subtle Medical and Bayer Collaborate to Advance Deep Learning Research to Harness the Power of AI in Medical Imaging

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading healthcare technology company, and Bayer, a leading life science company with extensive expertise from diagnosis to care, announced today a collaboration to explore opportunities to utilize AI (artificial intelligence) to aid in image acquisition in radiology. The companies will investigate the potential of Subtle Medical's state-of-the-art AI algorithm, SubtleGAD™, for use in contrast-enhanced MRI exams to enhance image quality and will explore potential new areas for contrast media use.
ENGINEERING
Entrepreneur

CVS Health (CVS) New Alliance to Boost Digital Transformation

CVS Health Corporation CVS recently announced a new collaboration with Microsoft MSFT, intended to develop advanced solutions to help consumers boost their health and offer CVS Health employees tools to serve customers better. The COVID-19 pandemic has led organizations, especially healthcare, to adapt to evolving trends. The collaboration with Microsoft...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

China injects momentum into rail transportation industry

CHANGSHA, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Cutting-edge Chinese technologies have attracted enterprises from the United States, Germany, France and other countries at an international expo held in Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. The core technologies developed by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. Ltd. allow trains to automatically identify and diagnose technical...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Can Sustainability Progress and Corporate Profits Co-Exist?

All companies want to be more sustainable, and clients, consumers, government regulators and even Wall Street are increasingly demanding that they are. But companies also need to be profitable. Sustainability comes with up-front costs that can be hard to embrace, even when they are canceled out by financial returns down the road. It’s a matter of readjusting mindset and balancing myopic vision with long-term thinking. Our Nov. 22 webinar “Viewing Sustainability Like an Investor” gathered experts from all sides of the issue to discuss the timely topic of weighing progress and profit. Speakers included: Dr. Jesse Daystar, Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer,...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CFO Changes at Alibaba, Torrid, Figs, CEO Move at DHL, Fossil Names SVP, Alba Taps EVPs

Alibaba, Torrid and Figs named new CFOs, DHL announced a CEO succession plan and Melissa Lowenkron was named Fossil brand SVP and GM. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces New Brand Manager, Dani Baranowski, for The Company's Branded Division, City Trees

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced Dani Baranowski will take on a leadership role as the new Brand Manager for their product division, City Trees. After an exhaustive search for someone to take on the newly appointed role, Baranowski's passion and experience in cannabis made her the perfect fit to guide the brand forward.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy