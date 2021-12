MINNEAPOLIS — In this roller coaster of a year, the Vikings could end up having a season like no other one this century. All six of the Vikings’ losses have been by eight points or less. Since the start of 2000, Minnesota (5-6) has not had a season in which it did not lose a game by more than an one-possession total. In fact, the Vikings have lost at least one game by 13 points or more in each of the 21 previous seasons.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO