RedTrack announce integration with Shopify

Verizon’s latest feature is little more than a massive, privacy-killing data grab, sold under the banner of ‘personalization.’. Verizon is the latest company that no longer seems content with charging a premium for a service, and instead wants to grab as much data from its users as possible in order to profit from that as well. In a recent email to customers, first noticed by Input, the company announced its “Verizon Custom Experience” program.
RADNOR, PA — Essent Guaranty, Inc., a subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT), announced they recently partnered with OpenClose, a leading fintech provider and developer of enterprise-level mortgage lending software, to offer Essent’s products and services through their LenderAssist™ loan origination system (LOS). “We are pleased to seamlessly integrate...
There are many hard pills to swallow in life and business. Let me share one with you. As much as you want it to be true, having an online store powered by Shopify doesn’t automatically entail success. Sure, we read about many success stories and it can be tempting to...
Human living styles have been drastically altered by the advent of technology. The advent of search engines has transformed the world into a global village. Whenever you want, you can get all the information you need in the comfort of your room. If you want to spend your free time watching videos and playing games, you can do so.
As Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping continues, Shopify is tracking sales across the more than 1 million independent and direct-to-consumer brands it powers globally. The e-commerce giant's live map captures data in real time with metrics such as sales per minute and orders per minute, demonstrating the impact independent business have around the world. Ritu Khanna, Shopify's managing director for North America, gives insight into the trends the company is seeing this year.
Besides being the largest online retailer, Amazon also serves as one of the biggest players in cloud-computing with their Amazon Web Services (AWS). Tuesday, Amazon was hit with a major outage that affected much of the online traffic routed through northern Virginia in the company's AWS’ main US-East-1 region. "We...
AV control platform provider Utelogy Corp. has announced an integration with its U-Computer Platform with Windows-based Microsoft Teams Rooms devices for monitoring, management and control. The hardware and software integration is designed to deliver actionable intelligence to the workplace as organizations adopt a hybrid work strategy that will leverage unified...
Five major publishers have sued Shopify over pirated learning materials like PDFs of ebooks and test materials, saying the e-commerce platform fails to remove listings and stores that violate the publishers’ trademarks and copyrights. The lawsuit, filed today in the US District Court for Eastern Virginia, claims statutory damages higher than $500 million.
Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible.
The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet.
"The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group.
Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
BillingPlatform has added new capabilities to its Revenue Recognition solution. The new capabilities are specifically designed for accounting staff to automate the entire billing and revenue recognition process in a single solution that leverages the same data model and delivers real-time revenue management, helping to reduce errors, mitigate company risk by adhering to accounting standards, and accelerate the close process.
Attivo Networks has announced the availability of its Endpoint Detection Net (EDN) Suite on SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR Marketplace. Attivo Networks detects lateral movement by protecting credentials on endpoints and preventing attackers from leveraging Active Directory (AD) to execute their campaigns, two key targets for modern cyberattacks within the enterprise. The EDN solution provides SentinelOne customers with effective ways to reduce the risk associated with credential theft, attacks against Active Directory, and privilege escalation while reducing the attack surface by removing exposed credentials.
Five publishers of educational material have slapped Shopify with a lawsuit alleging that the eCommerce firm is responsible for allowing the unauthorized sale of school textbooks, test packs and solutions manuals, according to multiple reports on Thursday (Dec. 2). The publishers — Pearson Education, McGraw Hill, Macmillan Learning, Cengage Learning,...
Technology group ClearCourse has announced a deal to acquire Bacs-approved bureau Secure Collections for its complementary services and to expand to a larger customer base. With this acquisition, ClearDebit (a brand within ClearCourse) will make Secure Collections’ FCA-approved Facilities Managed Direct Debit (FMDD) service available to an additional 20,000 customers currently being serviced by the various brands within ClearCourse.
Intelligent Data Management Cloud Delivers Cloud-Native, No-Code ELT and ETL with Databricks SQL. Informatica , the enterprise cloud data management leader, announced a major expansion of its partnership with Databricks with a new integration that empowers organizations to accelerate democratization of their data with Informatica and Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform. Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) now offers cloud-native, low-code, no-code data integration that natively transforms data within Databricks SQL, enabling users beyond IT to leverage the performance and scale of Databricks. Informatica’s no-code data pipelines are easy to build, offer much faster development times and are much easier to re-use and maintain than hand-coding.
Thanks to the internet, the opportunities to make money and boost your earning potential seem endless. Shopify burst into the scene in 2006. Since then, it has emerged as the premier online platform for those wishing to create online stores. Headquartered in Canada, Shopify now lays claim to being the largest publicly traded Canadian company.
Marketplace Integration enables faster, easier sync of patient data, saving Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) time and money. Synapse PDI, the nation’s leading and largest SNF-focused DME Rental Benefit Manager (DBM), is thrilled to announce its latest integration with PointClickCare, the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey.
Crypto.com Exchange has announced it is working with Silvergate, a provider of financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, to introduce USD deposits and withdrawals to its institutional clients. This integration is an additional on/off ramp solution on the Crypto.com Exchange. Through Silvergate, institutional clients can transfer USD from...
Cashfree has partnered with Dvara Solutions, a technology platform company for financial institutions, to provide its customers with digital disbursements and collections services. Cashfree Payments products will enable NBFCs on Dvara’s platform to disburse loans, automate loan repayment collection, and validate customer’s KYC details including bank account or UPI ID...
