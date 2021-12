The NHL trade rumors season is starting to heat up with Jake DeBrusk demanding a trade, where will Evander Kane go? Could the Habs trade Carey Price?. Now NHL rumors are starting to swirl that the Philadelphia Flyers could look to trade Claude Giroux. Giroux’s name did float around the rumor mill in the offseason after reports serviced that the Flyers and Giroux would not talk about a contract extension until the season is over.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO