Mother And Son Die In Police Restraints 13 Years Apart

By Black Information Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates are raising the names of Debbie Loggins and Robert Loggins after the mother and son were both killed while in police restraints 13 years apart, with no accountability. An investigative report by NBC News in collaboration with The Marshall Project and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting uncovered...

Police find a mother unconscious, then find her son, 6, dead

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say they found a 44-year-old mother unconscious in a parking lot and later found her 6-year-old son dead in her home. Police in Mobile say they initially found the woman unconscious in a vehicle outside an At Home Furniture Store late Wednesday morning. Officer Katrina Frazier says she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
Police: 15-year-old boy confessed to killing mother

(WHDH) — A 15-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after police say he confessed to fatally shooting his mother last week. Officers responding to a report of an abandoned child at a home on McLean Avenue in Dallas on Friday afternoon learned that a 2-year-old child had been dropped off at her great-grandparent’s home by an unknown individual, according to the Dallas Police Department.
DALLAS, TX
Michigan School Gunman Wanted To ‘Murder As Many As Possible’

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.
MICHIGAN STATE
Oxford police charge mother with manslaughter after daughter dies from fentanyl

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a mother after they said her infant daughter died from fentanyl toxicity. Police said they responded to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on September 15, 2021, for an unresponsive infant. The baby was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office […]
OXFORD, MS
Mississippi State
Mother denies murdering two-year-old son

A woman has denied murdering her two-year-old son.Natalie Steele, 31, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of killing her son Reid when she appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video-link.The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend South Wales Paying tribute, his family described him as a “super-happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent” child.A further case management hearing will take place on February 25, with a trial provisionally listed to begin on May 3 and last around seven days.Judge Michael Fitton QC remanded Steele, of Broadlands, Bridgend, into custody.He told her: “Thank you very much for your co-operation today and I have noted you have been listening carefully.“The next hearing will be on February 25 and the trial date will be confirmed shortly.“You will be remanded into custody and I will extend the custody time limit until May 16.”
Innocent Black Man Files Lawsuit After Spending 25 Years On Death Row

A Black man who was exonerated earlier this year is suing the city of Philadelphia after spending 25 years on death row. Christopher Williams filed the lawsuit Wednesday (December 1) which says he is “seeking justice for over 30 years he spent as an innocent man on death row. Williams...
Lil Wayne Reportedly Pulls AR-15 Gun On Bodyguard, Police Are Investigating

Lil Wayne is currently under investigation by California police after reportedly pulling an assault rifle on one of his own bodyguards during a dispute at his home. According to reports, Wayne’s security told police that he and the “Lollipop” rapper got into a fight at the star’s Hidden Hills home, and the altercation escalated to physical violence and a brandished firearm.
Bennie Thompson
Merrick Garland
Howard mother to serve 15 years in prison for son’s neglect death

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who was found guilty of neglecting her son resulting in his death will serve time in prison. Tuesday afternoon, Judge Thomas Walsh sentenced 26-year-old Sagal Hussein to 15 years in prison, and 10 years of supervision. Hussein entered no contest pleas in mid-October to...
HOWARD, WI
Mother who abandoned ‘Baby Andrew’ to die 40 years ago to be sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls woman who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter of her newborn infant son 40 years will be sentenced tomorrow (Thursday). Theresa Bentaas, 60, faces a possible life sentence without parole tomorrow at 9 a.m. in front of state circuit court Judge Bradley Zell.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Lufkin Police to Request Amber Alert for Kidnapped Mother, Son

The Lufkin Police Department has just let media outlets know that they are preparing to request a statewide AMBER ALERT for a missing, endangered mother and son allegedly kidnapped by the mother’s boyfriend this morning. The kidnapping followed an alleged incident in which the boyfriend, James Earl Cruse, 35,...
LUFKIN, TX
TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN

