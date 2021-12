McDonald’s and Mariah Carey are ringing in the holiday season and the launch of the Mariah Menu with an exclusive merch collection. With less than a week until the arrival of the limited-edition Mariah Menu, McDonald’s is bringing even more of the holiday cheer with the release of the co-branded festive merch. The capsule celebrates Mariah’s love for the Golden Arches brand and features exclusive beanie and throwback T-shirts. The merch is available for fans for free exclusively on the McDonald’s app. The merch will be given away to the first 10,000 fans who redeem the Mariah Menu on the app between December 15 and 21. The beanie features the Queen of Christmas’ iconic signature while the T-shirt includes a throwback photo of Mariah enjoying her go-to McDonald’s order. The beanie drops on December 15 while the T-shirt releases on December 21.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO