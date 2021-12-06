Ugly Sweater Contest

The most wonderful time of the year means hot cocoa, mistletoe, snow and, of course, ugly sweater parties. Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like thrifting an over-the-top holiday sweater that’s so tacky it’s actually cute. The festive finds shown here are from West Avenue’s Treasures Boutique, which is just that: a treasure trove of the city’s best consignment-wear. I personally like my ugly sweaters like I like my Christmas trees—the more accessories the merrier. Go for the most buzzworthy sweater in the store, and don’t be afraid to add your own bedazzlement (think vintage brooches, ornament earrings and a Christmas skirt) for a look that will give even Mrs. Claus a run for her money.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO